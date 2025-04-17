NEUVOGEN Appoints James P. Allison, Ph.D. And Padmanee Sharma, M.D., Ph.D To Its Scientific Advisory Board

SAN DIEGO, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NEUVOGEN, Inc., a San Diego based biotechnology company with a next-generation cancer vaccine platform, announced today the appointments of James P. Allison, Ph.D., and Padmanee Sharma, M.D., Ph.D., to the company's Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

"We are thrilled to add Dr. Allison and Dr. Sharma, recognized pioneers and leaders in the field of immunology and cancer vaccines, to our existing SAB, which includes distinguished experts covering the fields of oncology, immunology, personalized cancer vaccines, and whole tumor cell vaccines," said Todd Binder, Chief Executive Officer. "With the guidance of our SAB, we will continue to advance NEUVOGEN's platform capability, including NGEN-143, to deliver an unprecedented breadth of targets and activate cytotoxic T cells to build upon the recent success delivered by cancer vaccines with a lesser breadth of targets."

James P. Allison, Ph.D., is Regental Professor and Chair of Immunology, the Olga Keith Wiess Distinguished University Chair for Cancer Research, Executive Director of the Immunotherapy Platform, and Director of the James P. Allison Institute at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. He was awarded the 2018 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, which he shared with Dr. Tasuku Honjo, "for their discovery of cancer therapy by inhibition of negative immune regulation." He has spent a distinguished career studying the regulation of T cell responses and developing strategies for cancer immunotherapy.

Padmanee Sharma, M.D., Ph.D., is Professor of Genitourinary Medical Oncology and Immunology, the Director of Scientific Programs for the James P. Allison Institute, the inaugural Scientific Director of the Immunotherapy Platform, and the T.C. and Jeanette Hsu Endowed Chair in Cell Biology at MD Anderson. She is a member of the American Society for Clinical Investigation (ASCI); received the Emil Frei III Award for Excellence in Translational Research in 2016; the Coley Award for Distinguished Research for Tumor Immunology in 2018; and honored with the Women in Science with Excellence (WISE) award in 2020. She is a renowned physician scientist who is a pioneer in the field of immune checkpoint therapy.

About NEUVOGEN

NEUVOGEN, Inc. is a San-Diego based biotechnology company focused on developing whole cell cancer vaccine therapies. NEUVOGEN believes its cancer vaccines have the broadest combination of tumor associated antigens and tumor specific antigens delivered in a cancer vaccine. As a result, these next-generation cancer vaccines can directly target a greater percentage of cancer cells in a solid tumor than any previous cancer vaccine. NEUVOGEN's goal is to develop therapeutic cancer vaccines that activate the body's immune system to treat primary tumors, micrometastases, and metastases. In turn, these agents can delay and prevent relapses in early and late-stage disease and meaningfully extend the lives of patients with minimal side effects.

About NGEN-143

NGEN-143 is NEUVOGEN's lead product candidate engineered for use in patients with non-small cell lung cancer. NGEN-143 is comprised of six allogeneic tumor cell lines genetically modified to include NEUVOGEN's proprietary activation technology and to increase the breadth of available tumor antigens. NGEN-143 is an off-the-shelf product enabling access to a broader range of patients.

Disclosure

Dr. Allison and Dr. Sharma, as members of NEUVOGEN's Scientific Advisory Board, receive compensation for their time and these financial relationships have been disclosed to MD Anderson's Conflict of Interest Committee, in accordance with the institution's policy.

