New Story Schools Expands Presence In Ohio With New Location In Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New Story Schools, a leading provider of educational and therapeutic services for children with autism and other special needs, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Toledo, Ohio. This expansion reflects New Story Schools' ongoing commitment to making high-quality, individualized education more accessible to families across the state.

Located on a 2-acre lot, the brand-new school offers over 15,000 square feet of thoughtfully designed space to support a wide range of learning and developmental needs. The facility will feature 15 classrooms, along with a variety of specialty spaces, including a sensory gym, a life skills room to support functional independence, multiple therapy rooms for individualized services, a game room to foster social interaction, and a gross motor skill area to encourage physical development. An outdoor playground is also planned, providing students with opportunities for inclusive and active play.

The Toledo location will also offer a comprehensive range of services designed to support the unique needs of each student. These include Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), speech therapy, and counseling, as well as assessments such as the Assessment of Basic Language and Learning Skills (ABLLS) and the Verbal Behavior Milestones Assessment and Placement Program (VB-MAPP). The school will also provide behavioral consultation and individualized intervention plans, all delivered by a dedicated team of educators and clinicians.

"Our goal is always to meet students where they are and help them grow into the best versions of themselves," said Dr. Jill Blanchard, Senior Vice President at New Story Ohio. "We've designed this Toledo location to feel like a second home-safe, welcoming, and full of opportunities for learning and connection. As someone who was born and raised here, it's especially meaningful to bring our services to Toledo. We're not just opening a school-we're planting roots and building lasting partnerships in a community we're proud to be part of."

The new Toledo campus will begin enrolling students for the upcoming school year. For more information, please visit newstoryschools

About New Story Schools

New Story Schools provides an environment where students with special needs receive personalized support to achieve their full potential. With a focus on academic, behavioral, and social growth, New Story Schools partners with families and school districts to offer specialized programs tailored to each student's unique needs. Through a team of dedicated educators and therapists, New Story Schools is committed to empowering students and fostering success in both school and life. New Story Schools is part of the New Story network of schools and services.

SOURCE New Story Schools

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED