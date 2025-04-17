NORTH AMERICA's 50 BEST RESTAURANTS ANNOUNCES SPECIAL AWARD CATEGORIES AND ACADEMY CHAIRS

NEW YORK, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 50 Best reveals North America's 50 Best Restaurants' special award categories and Academy Chairs for its premier year.

Special Award Categories



Champions of Change Award: A celebration of unsung heroes of the hospitality sector who are driving positive action and creating a more inclusive society.

Art of Hospitality Award: A special recognition for excellence in restaurant service and dining experiences.

One To Watch Award: Identifying a rising-star restaurant which the 50 Best organization believes has the potential to feature in a future edition of the North America's 50 Best Restaurants list.

Icon Award : A celebration of an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the hospitality industry.

North America's Best Pastry Chef Award : Highlighting excellence in the fields of desserts and pastry.

North America's Best Sommelier Award : A recognition of an individual displaying innovation, knowledge and customer service in the world of wine.

Chefs' Choice Award : A peer-voted accolade in North America's 50 Best Restaurants program. It honors a chef who has had a positive impact over the last year, as chosen by the chefs leading the restaurants in this year's list.

Sustainable Restaurant Award : This independently audited award champions a restaurant in North America which has demonstrated an outstanding effort towards sustainability.

Best in Destination Awards : The highest-ranked restaurant in each of the eight sub-regions will be named as The Best Restaurant in that respective region. The Best Restaurant in North America : The No.1 restaurant in the ranking will be named The Best Restaurant in North America, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna.

Academy Chairs

The North America Academy Chairs are chosen for their expertise and networks and are tasked with selecting a panel that ensures a diverse culinary representation.



Adrian Brijbassi, Canada West

Jamila Robinson, USA Northeast

Lesley Chesterman, Canada East

Lyndsay Green, USA Midwest

Mike Jordan, USA South

Renée Suen, Canada Central

Virginia Miller, USA West Nneka Nurse, Caribbean

More information on North America's 50 Best Restaurants:

Media centre:



Logo -

SOURCE 50 Best

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED