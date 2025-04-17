Notice To Attend The Annual General Meeting In Minesto AB
Category 1:
One participant – the CEO
Category 2:
Eight participants – Management team
Category 3:
Nine participants – Key competences
Category 4:
Forty-two participants – Employees
The number of Performance Share Rights that a Participant may be granted depends on the category of the Participant.
Category 1:
1 004 372 Performance Share Rights
Category 2:
Up to 350 000 Performance Share Rights per Participant (the total number of Performance Share Rights that can be granted to all the Participants in Category 2 may never exceed 1 406 123)
Category 3:
Up to 175 000 Performance Share Rights per Participant (the total number of Performance Share Rights that can be granted to all the Participants in Category 3 may never exceed 803 496)
Category 4:
Up to 30 000 Performance Share Rights per Participant (the total number of Performance Share Rights that can be granted to all the Participants in Category 4 may never exceed 803 496)
Conditions for qualifying
In order for Participants to be able to exercise their Performance Share Rights and receive an allotment, the following qualifying conditions must be fulfilled:
Maintained assignment
To be granted Performance Share Rights, the Participant must, during each of the relevant Qualifying Periods (defined below) have retained their employment or assignment in the Minesto Group. This requirement shall, however, not be applied if the Participant's employment or assignment within the Minesto Group has been terminated due to disability, death, retirement or that the Company has sold the subsidiary where the Participant is employed.
In the event the Company terminates Participants' employment in the Minesto Group prior to a qualifying date, previously earned Performance Share Rights may be exercised at regular time for exercise as described below, but no further earning shall take place. If the Participants' employment is terminated due to dismissal by the employer or termination by the employer and objective grounds for dismissal for personal reasons, all the earned Performance Share Rights shall, however, expire.
In order to exercise the maximum number of Performance Share Rights under LTI 2025 it is thus required that the Participant is employed within the Minesto-Group up to and including 1 January 2029 (the "Qualifying Period").
The Performance Share Rights are gradually earned over approximately four years, corresponding to four periods until 1 January 2029 (each such period is a "Qualifying Period"). The Performance Share Rights are earned according to the allotment below at the end of each Qualifying Period, provided that the Participant is still employed on that day. In addition to these qualifying conditions, the Performance Share Rights are subject to performance-based earnings based on the development of Minesto's share price, in accordance with the conditions for performance-based qualifying below.
Close of Qualifying Period 1 (1 January 2026) – 1/4 of allotted Performance Share Rights
Close of Qualifying Period 2 (1 January 2027) – 1/4 of allotted Performance Share Rights
Close of Qualifying Period 3 (1 January 2028) – 1/4 of allotted Performance Share Rights
Close of Qualifying Period 4 (1 January 2029) – 1/4 of allotted Performance Share Rights
Performance and index weighing
In addition to the above conditions for qualifying, the Performance Share Rights are subject to performance-based earning based on the extent the Company achieves certain milestones set by the Board for respective Qualifying Period ("Performance Targets"). The Performance Targets relate to the tangible and objective ascertainable targets for long-term and sustainable growth in the Company, which have been prepared and set by the Board in consultation with management. The Performance Targets can be achieved in whole or in part (0-100 percent).
In addition to fulfilling the Performance Targets, the annual outcome of LTI 2025 depends on the annual development of Minesto's share price (the "Company Development") in relation to average annual share price development for all companies whose shares are listed for trading on the stock exchange where Minesto's shares, at any given time, are listed ("General Development"). The principle can be exemplified as follows:
Qualifying Period 1 – The Participant's fulfilment rate of the Performance Targets amounts to 80 percent. The Company's Development amounts to plus 7 percent compared with that the General Development amounts to plus 10 percent. The Company's Development constitutes 97.27 percent (107/110) percent of the General Development. This means that 77.82 (97.27*0,80) percent of 1/4 of the Performance Share Rights shall be allotted to the Participants for this period.
Qualifying Period 4 – The Participant's fulfilment rate of the Performance Targets amounts to 90 percent. The Company's Development amounts to minus three percent compared with that the General Development amounts to minus 8 percent. The Company's Development constitutes 105.43 percent (97/92) percent of the General Development. This means that 94.89 (105.43*0.9) percent of 1/4 of the Performance Share Rights shall be allotted to the Participants for this period.
Other conditions for Performance Share Right
The following conditions otherwise apply for the Performance Share Rights:
Participants shall not have the right to transfer, pledge or sell the Performance Share Rights or to exercise any shareholder rights regarding the Performance Share Rights during the Qualifying Period.
The earliest time at which earned Performance Share Rights may be exercised is the day after the 2029 Annual General Meeting.
The Company will not compensate the Participants for any dividends in the Company.
The Performance Share Rights may be allotted by the Company and by other companies within the Minesto Group.
In the event of a public takeover bid, sale of the Company's operations, liquidation, merger or other similar transaction that affects Minesto all Performance Share Rights for the current Qualifying Period shall be earned in connection with such transaction being completed against any remaining Qualifying Periods maturing and no additional Performance Share Rights can be earned.
Maximum quantity
The maximum number of Performance Share Rights that can be issued in accordance with LTI 2025 is 4 017 487, which corresponds to approximately 1,91 percent of the outstanding shares and votes in the Company.
The number of shares included in LTI 2025 shall, in accordance with the detailed terms and conditions resolved by the Board, be subject to recalculation due to the Company carrying out a bonus issue, consolidation or division of shares, rights issue or similar measures, taking into consideration customary practice for corresponding incentive programs. It must be possible for recalculation to take place so that extraordinary dividend is taken into account.
Structure and administration
The Board is responsible for the detailed structure and administration of LTI 2025, as well as the detailed terms and conditions that shall apply between the Company and the Participant in the program, within the framework for the terms and conditions and guidelines set out herein. In connection therewith, the Board shall have the right to determine deviating terms and conditions for the program regarding, among other things, the Qualifying Period under certain conditions. The Board shall also have the right to make adjustments to fulfil special rules or market conditions.
In certain cases, the Board shall have the right to reduce final allotment of shares or, wholly or partially, terminate LTI 2025 prematurely without compensation to the Participants if there are significant changes in the Company or the market.
Delivery and cost-hedging measures
To secure the Company's undertakings as a result of the Performance Share Rights the Board proposes that the Company shall issue and resolve to transfer warrants to the Participants (in accordance with items 19 a) and b) on the agenda). It is further proposed that the Board shall have the right, if necessary to hedge certain costs, to enter into so-called swap agreements with a third party (e.g. a shareholder or a financial institute, in accordance with items 19 a) and c) on the agenda).
Costs for LTI 2025 and impact on important key ratios
As a result of the proposed delivery and cost-hedging measures (item 19 a) – c) on the agenda) the Company's liquidity will only be affected by administrative costs and VAT that arise in relation to LTI 2025. Delivery and cost-hedging measures thus ensure that the potential salary costs that the program may entail will be covered by the additional 1 262 294 warrants that the Board proposes to be issued.
There are no additional costs for the Company or its shareholders, except for the fact that the program at maximum outcome means that the Participants receive Performance Share Rights corresponding to shares representing approximately 1,91 percent of all shares and votes in the Company and that the program in its entirety (including issue of cost covering warrants) can entail a maximum dilution of approximately 2,50 percent.
The Board has the right to reduce the number of Performance Share Rights that the Participants can exercise if, for example, the expected taxation of LTI 2025 deviates from the actual taxation and leads to increased costs for the Company. However, such costs are secured, as stated above, by the measure proposed in item 19 c) below.
Overall, the Board assesses that the positive earnings effects that may finally arise through LTI 2025 will outweigh the costs related to LTI 2025.
Dilution effect
The total number of warrants issued to enable delivery and secure costs is 1 262 294. Upon full exercise of the warrants the number of shares in the Company will increase by 1 262 294. These shares constitute 0.59 percent of the number of shares and votes after full dilution, calculated as the number of additional shares in relation to the total of current and additional shares in the Company.
Preparation of the proposal
LTI 2025 has been prepared by the Company's Board of Directors in consultation with external advisors. The Board has subsequently resolved to present this proposal to the Annual General Meeting. Except the salaried employees who prepared the matter in accordance with the instruction from the Company's Board, no employee who may be included in the program participated in the preparation of terms and conditions.
Other long-term incentive programs
The Company currently has one ongoing performance-based and long-term incentive programme for employees (LTI 2021), which was resolved on at the Annual General Meeting on 2 June 2021. LTI 2021 covers a maximum of 64 employees in the Company. The maximum number of performance share rights that can be granted under LTI 2021 is limited to 943 207 (corresponding to the same number of shares in the Company). The so-called performance share rights entail that participants in the programme are entitled to receive one warrant in the Company for each performance share right free of charge with a right for its holder to subscribe for one share in the Company at a price corresponding to the quota value of the share at the time the shares are subscribed for (currently SEK 0.05) provided that the vesting conditions are fulfilled. After the vesting period, the participants will be allotted warrants in the Company free of charge provided that certain vesting conditions are fulfilled. In order for the performance share rights to entitle the participants to allotment, it is required that the participants have chosen to maintain their employment in the Company during the current vesting period until 1 January 2025. The performance share rights have vested gradually over approximately four years, corresponding to four periods until 1 January 2025.
In addition to the maximum 943 207 warrants that can be allotted to the participants in LTI 2021, the AGM also resolved to issue an additional 377 043 warrants of series 2021:1. These additional warrants shall be available for use to cover the Company's cash-impacting costs for LTI 2021.
Based on the maximum theoretical outcome of LTI 2021, a total of 1 320 250 warrants of series 2021:1 may be exercised, corresponding to a dilution of approximately 0,63 percent calculated based on the number of shares in the Company as of the date of the notice.
The Board's proposal for resolution
With reference to the above-mentioned description, the Board proposes that the Annual General Meeting resolves on the implementation of LTI 2025.
Majority requirement
The Board's proposal for resolution regarding the implementation of LTI 2025 is conditioned on the Annual General Meeting approval of the Board's proposal under item 19 a) – c) on the agenda. The Board therefore proposes that the Annual General Meeting resolves regarding item 18 and 19 a) –c) jointly and that a resolution shall only be valid if it is supported by shareholders representing at least nine tenths of both the votes cast and the shares represented at the general meeting.
19. Decision on delivery and hedging measures for LTI 2025
(a) Directed issue of warrants, series 2025:1
The Board of Directors proposes that the Meeting resolves on a directed issue of 5 279 782 warrants of series 2025:1 with the right to subscribe for new shares in the Company, mainly in accordance with the proposal below.
The warrants are issued without consideration. Each warrant shall entitle the holder to subscribe for one new share in the Company, thus the share capital, upon full exercise of the warrants, will increase by a maximum of SEK 263 989,10.
The right to subscribe for warrants shall, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, be granted to the Company's wholly owned subsidiary Minesto Warrants One AB
Oversubscription is not possible.
Subscription of the warrants shall be made via a separate subscription list no later than 5 June 2025. The Board shall be entitled to extend the subscription period.
The warrants shall provide the opportunity to subscribe for shares from the time the warrants are registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office until 31 July 2029.
The subscription price for the shares subscribed for by virtue of the warrants shall correspond to the quota value of the share at the time the shares are subscribed for.
The shares subscribed for by virtue of the warrants shall entitle the holder to dividends for the first time on the first record date for dividends that occurs after the subscription of shares through the exercise of the warrants has been executed..
The number of shares that can be subscribed for each warrant may be recalculated in accordance with customary recalculation principles due to, among other things, a bonus issue, reverse share split or share split, rights issue or similar measures.
The reasons for deviating from the shareholders' preferential rights are that the company wishes to implement LTI 2025.
The full terms and conditions of the warrants of series 2025:1, including recalculation terms, are set out in the special terms and conditions that will be made available in accordance with what is stated below under "Other".
(b) Transfer of the warrants to participants in LTI 2025
The Board of Directors proposes that the meeting resolves to approve that the Company, on one or more occasions, may transfer the warrants of series 2025:1 to the participants in LTI 2025 in accordance with the terms and conditions of LTI 2025.
(c) Transfer of warrants to cover costs for LTI 2025 and authorisation to enter into swap agreements
The Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting resolves to approve that the Company, on one or more occasions, transfers warrants of series 2025:1 to a third party to cover costs for LTI 2025. This can be achieved, for example, by the Company entering into a swap agreement with a third party.
Specific authorisation
The board of directors proposes that the board of directors or the person appointed by the board of directors shall be authorised to make such minor adjustments to the above-mentioned proposed resolution as may be required in connection with the registration of the resolution with the Swedish Companies Registration Office or due to other formal requirements.
Majority requirements and conditions for resolutions
The Board's proposal under item 19 a) - c) is conditional upon the Annual General Meeting approving the Board's proposal on LTI 2025 under item 18 on the agenda. The Board of Directors therefore proposes that the Annual General Meeting resolves on items 18 and 19 a) - c) together and that the resolution shall only be valid if supported by shareholders representing at least nine tenths of both the votes cast and the shares represented at the meeting.
20. Resolution regarding authorization of the Board of Directors to issue shares and/or warrants and/or convertibles
The Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting authorizes the Board of Directors to resolve, on one or several occasions, on issue of shares and/or warrants and/or convertibles during the time until the next Annual General Meeting for payment in cash and/or with terms regarding set-off or issue in kind or otherwise with terms and thereby deviate from the preferential right of the shareholders.
The number of shares that may be issued and the number of shares that may be subscribed for with the support of option rights to subscribe for new shares and the number of shares to which convertibles shall entitle subscription shall amount to a maximum of 22 879 000 new shares, corresponding to a dilution of approximately ten percent.
The purpose of the authorisation and the reasons for any deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights is to enable issues to be made for the financing of the Company's operations, commercialisation and development of the Company's products and markets and/or acquisitions of businesses, companies or parts of companies, and/or to enable a broadening of the shareholder base in the Company.
If the Board of Directors consider it appropriate to enable delivery of shares in connection with an issue as described above, the issue can be made at a subscription price corresponding to the share's quota value.
The approval by the Annual General Meeting of this proposal in accordance with the above is valid only if supported by shareholders representing at least two-thirds (2/3) of both the votes cast and the votes represented at the meeting.
21. Resolution regarding adjustment authorization
The Board of Directors, the Managing Director or any other person appointed by the Board of Directors shall be authorised to make such minor adjustments to the resolutions adopted by the General Meeting as may prove necessary for their registration.
Number of shares and votes
As of the date of the notice, the total number of shares and votes in the Company amounts to 205 911 488.
Other
The notice, accounting documents, auditor's report and other documents to be considered at the meeting as well as form of power of attorney will be available at the Company's offices at J A Wettergrens Gata 14 in Västra Frölunda, Sweden, and on the Company's website, , no later than three weeks prior to the meeting. The documents will also be sent free of charge to shareholders who so request and who provide their e-mail or postal address. The share register will be available at the Company's office at the above address.
Shareholders are reminded of their right to request information from the Board of Directors and the CEO at the Annual General Meeting in accordance with Chapter 7, Section 32 of the Swedish Companies Act.
Processing of personal data
Personal data obtained from the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB, notification of and attendance at the meeting and information about proxies, representatives and assistants will be used for registration, preparation of the voting list for the meeting and, where applicable, minutes of the meeting. Personal data is processed in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2016/697 of the European Parliament and of the Council). For full information on how personal data is processed, please refer to the privacy policy available on Euroclear's website, .
Gothenburg in April 2025
Minesto AB
The Board of Directors
The English version of the notice is an uncertified translation and in the event of any inconsistency between the English notice and the Swedish notice, the Swedish text shall prevail.
For additional information, please contact
Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
[email protected]
The following files are available for download:
Notice to attend the Annual General Meeting in Minesto AB
