Picarro Unveils PI5131-I For Precise Isotopic Analysis Of Nitrous Oxide In The Field And Lab
The PI5131-i: Advanced Capabilities for N2O Analysis
The PI5131-i Analyzer integrates Picarro's advanced mid-infrared Cavity Ring-Down Spectroscopy (CRDS) technology with significant software and hardware upgrades to earlier models. The PI5131-i is an ideal solution for discerning and measuring the source of N2O emissions through grab-sample measurements in the lab. The analyzer delivers the following precision for 10 min averages:
δ15N, δ15Nα, and δ15Nβ precision: 0.7 per mil
δ18O precision: 0.7 per mil
N2O concentration precision: <0.05 ppb (within 10 minutes on average)
About Picarro
For more than 25 years, Picarro has been enabling scientists around the world to precisely measure greenhouse gas (GHG) concentrations, trace gases, and stable isotopes in the air we breathe, water we drink and land we harvest. Powered by our patented Cavity Ring-Down Spectroscopy (CRDS) technology, our industry-leading portfolio of solutions delivers ultra-sensitive detection of target molecules at parts-per-billion resolution or better. For more information about Picarro's analyzers, visit .
Media Contact:
Jake Thill
Director, Marketing Communications
Picarro, Inc.
[email protected]
SOURCE Picarro, Inc.
