Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend Of $0.79 Per Common Share


2025-04-17 01:21:17
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CLEVELAND, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW ) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.79 per common share payable on June 6, 2025, to shareholders of record on May 16, 2025.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Media Contact:

Jim Jaye
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations &
Corporate Communications
Sherwin-Williams
Direct: 216.515.8682
[email protected]

Julie Young
Vice President, Global Corporate
Communications
Sherwin-Williams
Direct: 216.515.8849
[email protected]

Eric Swanson
Vice President, Investor Relations
Sherwin-Williams
Direct: 216.566.2766
[email protected]


SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company

