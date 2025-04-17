Sleep Specialist And Otolaryngologist, Julie Zweig, M.D., Is Featured As A 2025 Top Patient Rated Doctor By Find Local Doctors

MENAFN - PR Newswire) For over two decades, Dr. Julie Zweig has been dedicated to serving patients in the greater Atlanta area. At her practice, Julie Zweig, MD Integrative Sleep & ENT, she addresses a wide range of health issues, including insomnia , snoring, sleep apnea, nasal congestion, allergies, and hearing loss. Dr. Zweig specializes in hearing and hearing aids, offering comprehensive treatment in this area. She works closely with her patients to identify the root causes of their problems, providing long-term solutions for sleep and ENT disorders at her state-of-the-art clinic in Alpharetta, GA.

"It is always an honor to be recognized by Find Local Doctors. I strive to offer minimally invasive options to improve sleep, ear, nose, and throat issues and overall well-being," says Dr. Julie Zweig.

More about Dr. Julie Zweig:

Julie Zweig, MD Integrative Sleep & ENT is a leading practice in Atlanta, GA, specializing in treatment for a wide range of ENT disorders and sleep-related conditions. Dr. Julie Zweig is a dual board-certified ENT and Sleep Medicine specialist. She earned her Doctor of Medicine from Emory University School of Medicine and completed her residency at the University of Pittsburgh Eye and Ear Institute. The goal at Julie Zweig, MD Integrative Sleep & ENT is to not only relieve the symptoms but also find the root cause of ENT, allergy, sleep, hearing and other disorders. Julie Zweig, MD Integrative Sleep & ENT is located at 2650 Holcomb Bridge Road, Suite 510 in Alpharetta, Georgia. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit or call 404-255-4080.

Media Contact

Dr. Julie Zweig

Julie Zweig, MD Integrative Sleep & ENT,

404-255-4080, [email protected] ,

SOURCE Julie Zweig, MD Integrative Sleep & ENT