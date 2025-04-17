Solidrun Introduces Honeycomb Ryzen V3000 Development Platform, Empowering High-Performance Embedded And Edge Solutions

Mini-ITX Carrier Board with AMD Ryzen V3000 COM Express 7 Module Delivers Robust Computing, Extensive Customization, and Advanced Networking for Industrial Applications

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SolidRun , a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance System on Module (SOM) solutions, Single Board Computers (SBC) and network edge solutions, today announced the launch of the HoneyComb Ryzen V3000 development platform . This innovative Mini-ITX board, built around SolidRun's Ryzen Embedded V3000 COM Express 7 ( CEX7) module, provides outstanding performance, reliability, and flexibility for prototyping and expediting time to market for industrial, networking, and edge computing solutions.

Combining SolidRun's AMD Ryzen V3000 CX7 Module, equipped with the AMD Ryzen Embedded 8-core V3C18I processor running at 1.9GHz (base) and up to 3.8GHz (boost) and 64GB DDR5 memory, the HoneyComb Ryzen V3000 Mini-ITX development platform, equipped with fast and reliable PCIe Gen 4 NVMe storage, delivers exceptional computing power and performance in an ultra-compact form factor. Designed to withstand extreme conditions this system includes a powered CPU cooler, to support operating in environments ranging from -40°C to 85°C and can be configured to run at 15 to 45 Watts.

"The HoneyComb Ryzen V3000 development platform reinforces our commitment to delivering scalable, powerful, and customizable solutions that empower our customers to rapidly develop innovative industrial and enterprise solutions," said Dr. Atai Ziv, CEO of SolidRun. "Its robust design and flexible architecture provide the perfect foundation for industries transitioning to higher-performance edge and networking applications."

Designed for maximum versatility, the HoneyComb Ryzen V3000 development platform enables customers to easily evaluate, test and prototype with SolidRun's proven AMD Ryzen V3000 COM Express 7 modules in real-world applications. It also offers extensive carrier board customization options to precisely match specific application requirements, allowing developers to quickly iterate and adapt their designs. Key features include advanced power efficiency to optimize performance-per-watt, dual 10Gb Ethernet ports delivering high-speed, reliable network connectivity, and exposed PCIe lanes that support various accelerators and expansion options, crucial for enhancing functionality and performance.

"Our HoneyComb Ryzen V3000 provides exceptional flexibility, enabling customers to develop, test and rapidly deploy high-performance embedded systems customized specifically for their needs," said Jon Nettleton, Chief System Architect at SolidRun. "With dual 10Gb Ethernet, extensive PCIe expansion, and exceptional power efficiency, this platform perfectly serves demanding edge applications, from AI acceleration to software-defined networking and beyond."

Key target applications include:



Edge Networking: High bandwidth and low latency with dual 10Gb Ethernet ports for advanced network solutions.

Edge Compute: Robust CPU capabilities and energy-efficient operation tailored for intensive computation and analytics tasks at the network edge.

Edge AI: Extensive PCIe lanes to integrate accelerators and GPUs, enabling powerful edge AI inference solutions.

Software Defined Networking (SDN): DPDK/SPDK support ensures flexible and high-performance networking deployments. Storage Platforms: High-speed PCIe Gen4 connectivity and NVMe storage support for enterprise-grade network storage solutions.

SolidRun's HoneyComb Ryzen V3000 development platform is available now and backed by long-term embedded lifecycle support to ensure reliability for enterprise and industrial deployments. This solution further enhances SolidRun's portfolio of powerful embedded solutions designed to simplify the development and deployment of innovative applications.

HoneyComb Ryzen V3000 Carrier Board Specifications:



Form Factor: Mini-ITX (includes heatsink)

Storage: M.2 PCIe Gen4 x4, 2x SATA Gen3

Networking: Dual 10GbE SFP+ ports

Connectivity: PCIe Gen4, UART, USB 2.0 & USB 3.2 Operating Temperature: -40°C to 85°C

Ryzen V3000 CX7 COM Module Specifications:



CPU: AMD Ryzen Embedded V3C18I (8 Cores / 16 Threads)

Clock Speed: 1.9GHz base / 3.8GHz boost

Memory: 64GB DDR5

PCIe: Gen4, configurable up to 20 lanes for high-speed data transfer

Ethernet: Dual 10Gb MAC for best-in-class connectivity Form Factor: Compact COM Express Type 7

The HoneyComb Ryzen V3000 development platform is available today through SolidRun. Customers will be provided with a comprehensive software support package and access to SolidRun's dedicated support tools to streamline development and accelerate deployment.

For more information about SolidRun's HoneyComb Ryzen V3000 Development Platform, please click here to visit the product page .

For more information about SolidRun, visit .

Click here for the press kit.

About SolidRun

SolidRun is a global leading developer of embedded systems and network solutions, focused on a wide range of energy-efficient, powerful, and flexible products. Our innovative compact embedded solutions are based on ARM and x86 architecture and offer a variety of platforms including SOMs (System-on-Module), SBCs (Single Board Computer) and industrial mini-PCs.

SolidRun offers a one-stop-shop for developers and OEMs, providing a complete service from hardware customization to software support and even product branding and enclosure design. With a mission to simplify application development while overcoming deployment challenges, SolidRun proudly provides customers faster time-to-market and lower costs.

