The Advanced Leadership Institute And Carnegie Mellon University Celebrate The Graduates Of The 2025 Emerging Leaders Program

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Congratulations to this year's Emerging Leaders Program graduates! This cohort has been phenomenal," says"After witnessing the graduates immerse themselves in the program, I know they will continue to succeed and thrive as high-performing leaders who will positively impact their organizations and our community."

"Supporting rising leaders and equipping them with the advanced tools and resources needed to make a difference is critical to building strong and innovative professional communities. The Emerging Leaders Program is an important part of that strategy, and we are proud of our academic partnership with TALI to make this possible. - Isabelle Bajeux-Besnainou, Dean, Richard P. Simmons Professor of Finance, Carnegie Mellon University Tepper School of Business.

At the ceremony, the graduates were joined by various members of the TALI and CMU families. TALI Alumna and Advisory Board Member Dr. Latika Davis-Jones, Secretary of Drug and Alcohol Programs, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania delivered the keynote address, while The Honorable Ed Gainey, Mayor of Pittsburgh delivered special remarks. The ceremony was held at the Carnegie Museum of Art.

Congratulations to the 2025 Emerging Leaders Program Graduates:

Danai Battle- Chief Operating Officer, ACH Clear Pathways

Marla Bradford- Equity Diversity & Inclusion Specialist, Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank

Penelope Brady- HR Manager, Wabtec Corporation

Tearra Brown-Anderson- Store Leader, Giant Eagle

Janell Cross- AVP, Fair Banking Officer, Dollar Bank, FSB

John Davis- Executive Assistant/Office Manager, Carnegie Mellon University – College of Engineering, Dean's Office

Jesse Exilus- Deputy Solicitor, City of Pittsburgh

Brittany Ezell- Executive Assistant to the President & CEO, The Pittsburgh Foundation

Eno Frimpong- Manager, Compliance & Assurance, Helion

Rashawd Hatten- Supervisor, IT Governance, Risk & Compliance, Duquesne Light Company

Leen Huynh- Senior Software Engineer, Duolingo

Jennifer Kennedy- Learning and Development Consultant, UPMC

Robin Kenney- Store Leader, Giant Eagle Inc.

DaMarra (Underwood) King- Birth to Five Manager, Allegheny County Department of Children Initiatives

Maymary Laideson- SCADA Engineer, CNX Resources

Marissa Lay- Manager of Networking Contracting, Helion

Paige McKenzie- Women's Veterans Program, Program Assistant, VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System

Cheyenne Pettiford- Lead – Learning & Development, American Eagle Outfitters

Paige Phillips- Project Manager, Oregon State University

Fatimah Pillow- Senior Distributions Operations Manager, Giant Eagle

Brazitte Poole- Assistant Counsel, Employment Labor, UPMC

Daymon Randolph- Client Solution Manager, PNC

Ceari Robinson- Loyalty Marketing Coordinator, American Eagle Outfitters

Alizé Strickland- K-8 Family Engagement Coordinator, Homeless Children Education Fund

Quinton Thorne-Calhoun- Market District Executive Store Leader, Giant Eagle

Michael Thornhill- Author & Consultant, VIVA412

Eric Twum-Barimah- Principal Scientist & Team Lead, Covestro

Wendell Wade- Merchant Sales Leader, PNC

Eric Watson- Assistant Plant Manager, Koppers

The Emerging Leaders Program is now open for new applications for the 2026 cohort. Early managers with at least three to five years of professional work experience in the corporate, nonprofit, government, or entrepreneurial sectors are encouraged to apply. The program, which leverages course content delivered by CMU and in collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh, Robert Morris University, and Duquesne University, educates, develops, connects, and positions professionals at earlier stages of their career for higher levels of leadership responsibility. TALI equips rising leaders with the strategies, insights, and networks needed to thrive. Our programs are open to people of all ethnic and racial backgrounds. For more information on how to apply, visit:

About The Advanced Leadership Institute (TALI)

The mission of The Advanced Leadership Institute is to strengthen companies, institutions, and communities by cultivating leadership through world-class executive education programs tailored to support, develop, and retain Black leaders and their allies. While TALI's programs specialize in content relevant to developing Black leaders, race is not a criteria for program participation and the programs, though competitive, are open to all qualified applicants. Course content for TALI programs is delivered through an academic partnership with Carnegie Mellon University, while programming is made possible by the support of major corporations and foundations in the Pittsburgh region, including Lead Founding Underwriters: BNY Mellon Foundation of Southwestern Pennsylvania and Richard King Mellon Foundation; Founding Underwriter: Highmark Foundation; Excellence Partners: Eden Hall Foundation and Henry L. Hillman Foundation; Lead Contributor: The Heinz Endowments; Presenting Sponsors: Giant Eagle, Highmark Health, PNC, and UPMC; Gold Sponsors: American Eagle Outfitters, Bank of America, Buchanan, CNX, Covestro, Dollar Bank, Duolingo, Duquesne Light Company, FedEx Corporation, Koppers, PPG, The Pittsburgh Foundation, and Wabtec; and Silver Sponsors and Bronze Sponsors, which can be found on TALI's website.

