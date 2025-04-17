The Luxury Collection Expands In Canada With The Debut Of Muir, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Halifax

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The introduction of Muir, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Halifax, represents a significant milestone in the brand's continued expansion in Canada and reflects our commitment to offering travelers immersive experiences deeply rooted in local culture," says. "True to its promise - Born of this Place - the hotel captures the spirit of Nova Scotia with striking authenticity. Its maritime heritage, coastal beauty, and vibrant local artistry are woven throughout the experience, offering guests a rare opportunity to connect with Halifax in a way that is both meaningful and elevated - hallmarks of The Luxury Collection."

The hotel is located on the Halifax waterfront in Queen's Marque, the city's newest cultural district, and offers 109 stylishly appointed guest rooms and suites that reflect the region's character through bespoke furnishings, original Nova Scotia art, and expansive ocean views. Envisioned, developed, and operated by The Armour Group Limited, and designed by celebrated Nova Scotian firm MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects, the hotel honors character, materiality, and heritage through the art of place-making. From local materials, including salt-and-pepper granite and sandstone, to Muntz metal, a copper alloy prominently used in shipbuilding, these elements provide an indelible sense of place, resulting in a design that simply could not exist anywhere else.

"Our guests are drawn to the unique sense of place that defines Muir, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Halifax," said Talha Khan, General Manager, Muir, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Halifax . "Becoming part of the Luxury Collection portfolio allows us to deepen that story and introduce new ways for guests to explore and experience this remarkable region. This next chapter is an invitation to return or discover us for the first time, with new offerings designed to help guests connect more deeply with Nova Scotia through art, adventure, and cuisine."

Located on the first floor, Drift offers a modern interpretation of Atlantic Canadian cuisine, seamlessly blending the region's culinary heritage with innovative new flavors. A true reflection of Nova Scotia hospitality, Drift is poised to become a destination in its own right. The warm and inviting space is designed to offer guests an immersive epicurean experience, with stunning views of both the harbor and the iconic Tidal Beacon art installation. Guests of the hotel also enjoy access to BKS , a hidden speakeasy reserved exclusively for them that offers a private retreat. This secret haven serves a curated selection of masterfully crafted cocktails and savory small plates, providing a truly unique dining experience. Opening onto an elevated waterfront terrace that juts out into the harbor, BKS offers breathtaking views of the city, making it the perfect spot for those seeking both privacy and unparalleled scenic beauty.

In addition to the multiple dining venues, the hotel also boasts a full wellness center; a private yacht and motorboat program; and curated cultural experiences designed to reveal the soul of the region. To mark this next chapter, the hotel is unveiling a series of signature experiences that reflect the region's spirit and sense of place. These include the brand's signature Destination Discovery experiences including a private air and sea expedition to the Cape Breton Highlands and guided art conversations in True Colours, the hotel's private gallery. Additionally, the hotel offers the brand's signature Epicurean Moments including a daily toast timed with Halifax's historic Noon Gun tradition and a hands-on mixology class held in the hotel's secret speakeasy. Each experience is designed to immerse guests in the culture, craft, and character of Nova Scotia.

Muir's elevation to the Luxury Collection portfolio marks a significant moment for Atlantic Canada - recognizing the region as a world-class destination for the discerning, culturally curious traveler. It affirms the hotel's founding vision: to offer not simply a place to stay, but a stay that is Born of this Place.

For more information or to book a reservation, visit .

ABOUT MUIR, A LUXURY COLLECTION HOTEL, HALIFAX

Inspired by the enduring spirit, culture, and character of Nova Scotia, Muir offers a refined, distinctly local hospitality experience. Located within Queen's Marque, Halifax's most dynamic new district, the hotel sits directly on the waterfront and offers unparalleled ocean access. Each of Muir's 109 rooms and suites feature bespoke, made-in-Canada furnishings and original Nova Scotia art. Signature amenities include elevated regional dining, a private speakeasy (BKS), an ultra-premium wellness centre with a salt room and vitality pool, access to a private yacht and motorboat, and the True Colours Art Gallery - a cultural hub showcasing contemporary works from across Atlantic Canada.

