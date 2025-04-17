Uchicago Medicine Adventhealth Bolingbrook And Northstar Anesthesia Partner To Elevate Anesthesia Care Delivery

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This new engagement, which goes live on April 19, 2025, supports UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Bolingbrook's strategic move toward implementing a best-in-class anesthesia care team model. In this model, anesthesiologists and Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) collaborate closely to provide seamless, safe, and efficient care to patients.

"We are excited to welcome NorthStar Anesthesia as our new partner," said Kenneth Rose, CEO of UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Bolingbrook. "This collaboration aligns with our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional, team-based care to our patients, in collaboration with our esteemed surgeons. It also reflects our ongoing investment in clinical excellence and operational efficiency."

As part of the transition, NorthStar is proud to retain highly respected incumbent physicians to ensure continuity of care and preserve institutional knowledge. The team is also hitting the ground running with the successful hire of a Chief CRNA, a key step in building out the high-performing anesthesia team that patients and providers can rely on.

"We're honored to partner with UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Bolingbrook to bring our anesthesia care model to another outstanding health system in Chicagoland," said Adam Spiegel, CEO of NorthStar Anesthesia. "This expansion is not only a proof point of our momentum in the region, but also of our commitment to innovative, clinician-led solutions that improve outcomes for hospitals, clinicians, and patients alike."

Both organizations look forward to a long and productive partnership, rooted in a shared dedication to delivering the highest quality care to Bolingbrook and the surrounding community.

About NorthStar Anesthesia

NorthStar Anesthesia is a company of caregivers, founded by an anesthesiologist and a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA). With more than 4,000 anesthesiologists and CRNAs under its banner, NorthStar partners with more than 280 client sites across 25 states. Its "care team" approach focuses on the provision of high-quality care while measurably improving operating room performance.

About UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Bolingbrook

UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Bolingbrook is a 138-bed hospital that has been serving the southwest suburbs of Chicago since 2008. The hospital offers a full range of health services including emergency care, surgical services, heart and vascular care, orthopedic and spine services, and women's health. With four hospitals located in Bolingbrook, Glendale Heights, Hinsdale and La Grange, UChicago Medicine AdventHealth has a sacred mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ, a focus on whole-person health and a commitment to making communities healthier.

