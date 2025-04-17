Umass Chan Medical School Study Finds Digital Cognitive Screening Enhances Workflow Efficiency And Clinical Decision-Making In Primary Care

Primary care practitioners find the digital assessment tool helpful in care decisions, and patients say it's easy to complete

BOSTON, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Primary care practitioners (PCPs) at UMass Memorial Medical Center successfully integrated a digital cognitive assessment into routine visits, not by simply fitting it into their workflow-but by establishing a new workflow that addressed a critical gap in brain health screening. Previously limited by time constraints, clinicians had little opportunity to assess cognitive function during standard appointments. This study marks a significant advancement in making proactive brain health assessment both practical and scalable in primary care.

These findings come from a new study, ''Digital Assessment of Cognitive Health in Outpatient Primary Care: Usability Study," published in JMIR Formative Research by researchers at UMass Chan Medical School. The study involved patients aged 65 years and older who were English- and Spanish-speaking.

PCPs have long expressed interest in assessing patients for mild cognitive impairment (MCI)-an early indicator of Alzheimer's and other dementias-but time constraints often prevent routine testing. As a result, less than half of patients over age 60 receive regular cognitive assessments.

This study arrives at a pivotal moment: Newly approved Alzheimer's therapies now depend on early diagnosis for effectiveness, while growing evidence shows that timely lifestyle interventions can help delay or prevent dementia. Equipping PCPs with efficient, scalable tools like Linus Health's Core Cognitive Evaluation (CCE), which was used in the study, is essential to meeting this urgent need and addressing the Alzheimer's crisis at the front lines of care.

The study aimed to evaluate the feasibility of integrating the CCE-a brief and easy-to-administer tablet-based digital cognitive assessment for clinical decision-making-into primary care workflows.

Patients completed the CCE before their regularly scheduled appointments, with results provided to their PCPs in advance of the visit. Of the 150 patients screened, 40 were flagged for borderline cognitive impairment, and seven tested positive. These findings prompted PCPs to place 84 orders for follow-up lab tests or referrals to neurology and neuropsychology within 20 days.

Six of the seven participating PCPs said the CCE results directly influenced their care decisions, and all PCPs expressed interest in continuing to use the tool if it were available.

"The Core Cognitive Evaluation fit seamlessly into primary care workflows, delivering timely, actionable insights that directly influenced clinical decisions and prompted follow-up care for at-risk patients," said lead author David D. McManus, MD'02, MSc'12, the Richard M. Haidack Professor of Medicine, chair, and professor of medicine and executive sponsor of the Program in Digital Medicine at UMass Chan Medical School. "Digital tools like the CCE not only enable earlier detection of cognitive decline but also enhance patient engagement-patients found it easy to complete, and the vast majority wanted to know their results. This innovation empowers UMass clinicians, patients, and families alike to take proactive, informed steps to protect brain health."

Patients also responded positively: 96% said the test was easy to complete, 95% reported it did not induce worry or anxiety, and 70% found the experience beneficial. Prior to testing, 95% of patients and all caregivers expressed interest in learning whether their or their loved ones' brain health was declining. After the assessment, 88% of patients wanted to know their results.

"The findings are great news for health systems aiming to support their patients' brain health by providing routine cognitive screenings. The study shows that PCPs can easily integrate CCE into their workflows and use the results to inform clinical decisions," said John Showalter, MD, who is a PCP as well as chief operating officer of Linus Health, which provides science-driven digital solutions for brain health.

About UMass Chan Medical School

UMass Chan Medical School, one of five campuses of the University of Massachusetts system, comprises the T.H. Chan School of Medicine, the Morningside Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, the Tan Chingfen Graduate School of Nursing, ForHealth Consulting at UMass Chan Medical School, MassBiologics, and a thriving Nobel-Prize-winning biomedical research enterprise. UMass Chan is advancing together to improve the health and wellness of our diverse communities throughout Massachusetts and across the world by leading and innovating in education, research, health care delivery and public service. It is ranked among the best medical schools in the nation for primary care education and biomedical research by U.S. News & World Report. Learn more at .

About Linus Health

Linus Health is a Boston-based digital health company focused on transforming brain health for people across the world. By advancing how we detect and address cognitive and brain disorders – leveraging cutting-edge neuroscience, clinical expertise, and artificial intelligence – our goal is to enable a future where people can live longer, happier, and healthier lives with better brain health. Linus Health's digital cognitive assessment platform delivers a proven, practical means of enabling early detection; empowers providers with actionable clinical insights; and supports individuals with personalized action plans. We are proud to partner with leading healthcare delivery organizations, research institutions, and life sciences companies to accelerate more proactive intervention and personalized care in brain health. To learn more about our practical solutions for proactive brain health®, visit or follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Tara Stultz (Amendola for Linus Health)

440-225-9595

[email protected]

SOURCE Linus Health

