Unanet Starts 2025 With Industry-Leading Customer Satisfaction, Breakthrough Innovation, And Major Milestones

G2 Spring 2025 Report Confirms Unanet as Top-Ranked ERP for Customer Satisfaction



DULLES, Va., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet , the leading provider of project-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) solutions for the government contracting (GovCon) and architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industries, kicked off 2025 receiving recognition for its dedication to serving its customers. In G2's Spring 2025 Report, Unanet earned the highest customer satisfaction rating among all project-based ERP providers, cementing its position as a top choice for tech-forward organizations looking to innovate while doing more with less.

Additionally, Unanet ranked #1 in usability on G2's Project-Based ERP Usability Index for Mid-Market companies, a clear reflection of its intuitive, purpose-built platform that customers rely on to navigate complex business environments with confidence.

"There is no doubt Unanet is the customer satisfaction leader across the industry, and our Q1 results prove it," said Craig Halliday, CEO of Unanet. "Our relentless focus on enabling customer success means we are always pushing forward to innovate and refine every aspect of our business. As our customers react to uncertainty in their markets, Unanet gives them a perfect backbone on which to forecast, strategize, intelligently pursue new business, and execute as efficiently as possible. We are well-positioned for the second quarter."

Unanet also enhanced its growth suite with powerful new capabilities from its acquisition of Contraqer , a leading provider of market intelligence and procurement software for GovCons. These tools help customers:



Identify and pursue high-value opportunities

Connect with prime contractors actively seeking teaming partners Gain access to solicitations from multiple sources – including those not publicly visible

With these additions, GovCon firms can now find, manage, and win more business through one seamless, integrated platform. The result: the industry's most comprehensive growth suite , empowering GovCon and AEC customers to manage the entire business development lifecycle – from pursuit to win – within one unified, easy-to-use system.

This powerful of solutions suite builds on Unanet's earlier launch of Unanet ProposalAI , an advanced, AI-driven solution designed to streamline complex RFP processes and accelerate proposal development cycles with precision and intelligence.

Unanet was widely recognized for its significant achievements with awards for both its product innovation and leadership in this quarter, including:



Unanet GovCon CRM took home the prestigious 2024/25 Cloud Award for product excellence

The company earned a place on Built In's 2025 Best Companies to Work For list, reinforcing its reputation as an employer of choice CEO Craig Halliday was honored with a spot on the 2025 Wash100 , celebrating his leadership and influence across the GovCon landscape

Unanet's new customer wins in Q1 spanned a range of industries – including nonprofit, drone technology , IT, and electrical and lighting construction – highlighting the broad and growing demand for Unanet's modern solutions.

"2025 will be a pivotal year for many of our customers so we're doubling down on our customer-first commitment to ensure they have all the support they need to be positioned for success," said Halliday. "Our partnership with our customers is unbreakable, and we'll continue to work hard every day to deliver innovation, technology, and service so they are set up for business success."

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 4,000 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, maintain regulatory compliance, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Unanet

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED