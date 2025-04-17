US Radiotherapy Market Worth US$2.49 Billion By 2030 With 4.6% CAGR Marketsandmarketstm

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Radiotherapy Market is projected to reach US$2.49 billion by 2030 from US$3.25 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 4.6%. The US radiotherapy market is growing due to ongoing technological innovations and appetite for faster adoption of novel techniques such as increasing use of SBRT (Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy) and IGRT (Image-Guided Radiation Therapy), the rising R&D investment for cancer research, growing adoption of AI-powered treatment planning for precise dose delivery, and expansion of Medicare and Medicaid coverage for advanced radiotherapy techniques. High capital investment and setup & maintenance costs for advanced radiotherapy equipment like proton therapy and MR-guided radiotherapy are major concerns for the widespread adoption of radiotherapy.

By Based on segment, Radiotherapy market is sub-segmented into systems/hardware, software, and services. In 2025, the system segment dominated the market with rising hardware sales driven by higher demand for innovative platforms across cancer care centers, favourable reimbursement policies, and the rising demand for non-invasive treatments.

By application, the US Radiotherapy market is segmented into external beam radiotherapy (EBRT) applications and internal beam radiotherapy (IBRT) applications. The external beam radiotherapy (EBRT) applications segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for accurate, efficient, and increasing research activities to study the application and efficacy of EBRT for new cancer types. The growth of proton and carbon ion therapy in EBRT and expansion of outpatient EBRT centers, is fueling the demand for external beam radiotherapy (EBRT) applications.

By technology, the US radiotherapy market is segmented into external beam radiotherapy, and internal beam radiotherapy/brachytherapy technologies. In 2025, external beam radiotherapy technologies accounted for the largest share among end users because of several significant reasons. The technology is widely preferred over other therapeutic techniques, such as brachytherapy and systemic radiotherapy, due to its wide benefits, fewer side effects, and cost-effectiveness. According to research published in the Journal of Medical Imaging and Radiation Oncology, for localized cancer, EBRT has a cure rate of 95.5% for intermediate-risk prostate cancer and 91.3% for high-risk prostate cancer. Furthermore, techniques comprised under EBRT such as intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT), stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT), and image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) have become more prevalent.

Prominent players in the Radiotherapy market include Siemens Healthineers GmbH (Germany), Elekta (Sweden), Accuray Incorporated (US), IBA WORLDWIDE (Belgium), ViewRay Technologies, Inc (US), Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Hitachi High Tech Corporation (Japan), Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany) and Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands).

Study Coverage

The report details the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the US radiotherapy market and forecasts the market till 2030. It also provides a qualitative and quantitative description of different segments considered for the US radiotherapy market. The report gives a detailed overview of the market across the US.

