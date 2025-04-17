Vista Announces The Acquisition Of Petronas Argentina
|
|
100% WI
|
50% WI
|
Surface area, acres
|
46,594
|
23,297
|
Total Production, boe/d
|
79,543
|
39,772
|
Oil production, bbl/d
|
71,471
|
35,735
|
P1 reserves, MMboe
|
280
|
140
|
Wells on production
|
247
|
124
|
Lifting cost, $/boe
|
4.1
|
4.1
|
|
|
About Vista
Vista is an oil and gas company fully focused on the Vaca Muerta play located in the Neuquina Basin, Argentina. Founded in 2017, it is currently listed on the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (Ticker: VISTA) and the New York Stock Exchange (Ticker: VIST). According to the Argentine Secretary of Energy, during 2024 Vista was the second largest oil producer In Vaca Muerta, and the third largest oil producer of Argentina. Vista constitutes a unique pure play public investment opportunity in Vaca Muerta.
Unaudited pro forma consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the year ended December 31, 2024 (US$ thousand):
|
|
Year ended
|
|
Pro forma
|
|
|
Year ended
|
Revenues from sales to clients
|
1,647,768
|
|
908,923
|
|
|
2,556,691
|
Cost of sales:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating costs
|
(116,526)
|
|
(55,119)
|
|
|
(171,645)
|
Fluctuation in crude oil inventory
|
1,720
|
|
(422)
|
|
|
1,298
|
Royalties and other
|
(243,950)
|
|
(104,245)
|
|
|
(348,195)
|
Depreciation, depletion and
|
(437,699)
|
|
(262,081)
|
|
|
(699,780)
|
Other non-cash costs related to the
|
(33,570)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(33,570)
|
Gross profit
|
817,743
|
|
487,056
|
|
|
1,304,799
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales
|
(140,334)
|
|
(45,324)
|
|
|
(185,658)
|
Overhead and administration costs
|
(108,954)
|
|
(25,395)
|
|
|
(134,349)
|
Exploration expenses
|
(138)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(138)
|
Other operating income
|
54,127
|
|
-
|
|
|
54,127
|
Other operating expenses
|
(1,261)
|
|
(11,685)
|
|
|
(12,946)
|
Reversal of impairment of long-lived
|
4,207
|
|
-
|
|
|
4,207
|
Operating income
|
625,390
|
|
404,652
|
|
|
1,030,042
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
4,535
|
|
-
|
|
|
4,535
|
Interest expense
|
(62,499)
|
|
(53,220)
|
|
|
(115,719)
|
Other financial results
|
23,401
|
|
(37,633)
|
|
|
(14,232)
|
Financial results, net
|
(34,563)
|
|
(90,853)
|
|
|
(125,416)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before taxes
|
590,827
|
|
313,799
|
|
|
904,626
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current income tax expense
|
(426,288)
|
|
(140,405)
|
|
|
(566,693)
|
Deferred income tax benefit
|
312,982
|
|
175,388
|
|
|
488,370
|
(Expense) income tax benefit
|
(113,306)
|
|
34,983
|
|
|
(78,323)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income for the year
|
477,521
|
|
348,782
|
|
|
826,303
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of pro forma Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2024 (US$ thousand):
|
|
Year ended
|
|
Pro forma
|
|
|
|
Year ended
|
Operating income
|
625,390
|
|
404,652
|
|
|
|
1,030,042
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
437,699
|
|
262,081
|
|
|
|
699,780
|
Other non-cash costs related to the
|
33, 570
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
33, 570
|
Reversal of impairment of long- lived
|
(4,207)
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(4,207)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
1,092,452
|
|
666,733
|
|
|
|
1,759,185
Forward Looking Statements
Any statements contained herein or in the attachments hereto regarding Vista or any of its subsidiaries that are not historical or current facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements convey Vista's current expectations or forecasts of future events. Vista undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated events. Forward-looking statements regarding Vista involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Vista's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are described in the "Risk Factors," "Forward-Looking Statements" and other applicable sections of Vista's annual report filed with the SEC on Form 20-F and other applicable filings with the SEC and Vista's latest annual report available on the Mexican Stock Exchange's (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V.) website: , the Mexican National Banking and Securities Commission's (Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores) website: and our website: .
1 Financial performance figures in this paragraph based on Unaudited pro forma consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the year ended December 31, 2024, shown below.
2 Except P1 Reserves, which are stated as of December 31, 2023, according to filing with the Argentine Secretary of Energy, and lifting cost, which is stated for FY-2024
