MENAFN - EIN Presswire) USGrants Reports Over $303 Million in Federal Funding Opportunities for Child Care Service Providers

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- USGrants, a leading portal for U.S. government grants and federal funding resources, has identified more than 110 funding programs totaling over $303 million USD allocated to support child care service providers across the United States.

These funding opportunities are designed to strengthen early childhood education, improve access to quality child care, and support organizations that serve low-income families, tribal communities, refugees, and student-parents. The programs are issued through federal agencies such as the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Administration for Children and Families (ACF), the Department of Education, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Recent funding opportunities include:

Early Head Start Expansion and Early Head Start-Child Care Partnership Grants – Milwaukee County, Wisconsin

Funding Amount: $5,101,828

Agency: HHS, Administration for Children and Families - OHS

Migrant and Seasonal Early Head Start Expansion and EHS-CC Partnership Grants

Funding Amount: $4,500,000

Agency: HHS, Administration for Children and Families - OHS

Child Care and Development Block Grant (CCDBG) Implementation Research and Evaluation Grants

Funding Amount: $250,000

Agency: HHS, Administration for Children and Families - OPRE

Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) Program

Funding Amount: $500,000

Agency: U.S. Department of Education

Native Hawaiian Non-Profit Organization Child Care Grant

Funding Amount: $1,000,000

Agency: HHS, Administration for Children and Families - OCC

Refugee Family Child Care Microenterprise Development Program

Funding Amount: $187,500

Agency: HHS, Administration for Children and Families - ORR

A complete and regularly updated list of current funding opportunities can be accessed at:

🔗

How to Apply for Federal Child Care Funding as an Organization:

Obtain a DUNS Number – A unique identifier issued by Dun & Bradstreet.

Register with the System for Award Management (SAM) – Required for all applicants (can take up to 4 weeks).

Create an Organization Account on Grants – To access and submit applications.

Prepare and Submit a Complete Application Package – Including all required documentation.

Receive a Tracking Number – Upon successful submission.

Track Application Status – Using the tracking number provided.

About USGrants

USGrants is the nation's go-to resource for finding and applying for U.S. government grants and funding opportunities. By compiling a comprehensive list of active programs and offering tools and guidance for applicants, the platform empowers child care providers, businesses, nonprofits, and institutions to access the support they need to grow and serve their communities.

Aaron Lee

USGrants

+1 844-682-8284

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.