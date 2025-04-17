Usgrants Reports Over $303 Million In Federal Funding Opportunities For Child Care Service Providers
SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- USGrants, a leading portal for U.S. government grants and federal funding resources, has identified more than 110 funding programs totaling over $303 million USD allocated to support child care service providers across the United States.
These funding opportunities are designed to strengthen early childhood education, improve access to quality child care, and support organizations that serve low-income families, tribal communities, refugees, and student-parents. The programs are issued through federal agencies such as the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Administration for Children and Families (ACF), the Department of Education, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Recent funding opportunities include:
Early Head Start Expansion and Early Head Start-Child Care Partnership Grants – Milwaukee County, Wisconsin
Funding Amount: $5,101,828
Agency: HHS, Administration for Children and Families - OHS
Migrant and Seasonal Early Head Start Expansion and EHS-CC Partnership Grants
Funding Amount: $4,500,000
Agency: HHS, Administration for Children and Families - OHS
Child Care and Development Block Grant (CCDBG) Implementation Research and Evaluation Grants
Funding Amount: $250,000
Agency: HHS, Administration for Children and Families - OPRE
Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) Program
Funding Amount: $500,000
Agency: U.S. Department of Education
Native Hawaiian Non-Profit Organization Child Care Grant
Funding Amount: $1,000,000
Agency: HHS, Administration for Children and Families - OCC
Refugee Family Child Care Microenterprise Development Program
Funding Amount: $187,500
Agency: HHS, Administration for Children and Families - ORR
A complete and regularly updated list of current funding opportunities can be accessed at:
🔗
How to Apply for Federal Child Care Funding as an Organization:
Obtain a DUNS Number – A unique identifier issued by Dun & Bradstreet.
Register with the System for Award Management (SAM) – Required for all applicants (can take up to 4 weeks).
Create an Organization Account on Grants – To access and submit applications.
Prepare and Submit a Complete Application Package – Including all required documentation.
Receive a Tracking Number – Upon successful submission.
Track Application Status – Using the tracking number provided.
About USGrants
USGrants is the nation's go-to resource for finding and applying for U.S. government grants and funding opportunities. By compiling a comprehensive list of active programs and offering tools and guidance for applicants, the platform empowers child care providers, businesses, nonprofits, and institutions to access the support they need to grow and serve their communities.
