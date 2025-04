Apple: ⬇️ Sell

– Apple reversed from resistance level 210.00

– Likely to fall to support level 190.00

Apple earlier reversed down from the resistance zone between the resistance level 210.00 (former support from the start of March), 20-day moving average and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the impulse wave (1) from February.

The downward reversal from this resistance zone stopped the previous medium-term correction (2) from the start of April.

Apple can be expected to fall to the next support level 190.00 – the breakout of which can lead to further losses toward the next support level 170.00.