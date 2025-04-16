Annual General Meeting Elects Andreas Häberli As New Chairman Of The Board Of Directors And Approves All Further Proposals

KOMAX Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Annual General Meeting elects Andreas Häberli as new Chairman of the Board of Directors and approves all further proposals

16.04.2025 / 21:12 CET/CEST

Dierikon, 16 April 2025 Media release At the Annual General Meeting held on 16 April 2025 at KKL Lucerne, the shareholders of Komax Holding AG approved all of the Board of Directors' proposals. They elected Andreas Häberli as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Daniel Lippuner to the Board of Directors. 251 shareholders attended the Annual General Meeting of Komax Holding AG at the Culture and Convention Center Lucerne. They clearly agreed with all the Board's proposals. 62.7% of the share capital was represented in total. The shareholders agreed to the change in the Board of Directors' chairmanship with a significant majority: Andreas Häberli succeeds Beat Kälin, who is stepping down after ten years but will remain a member of the Board of Directors.“I would like to thank for the trust placed in me and thank Beat Kälin for his outstanding commitment to the Komax Group to date,” said Andreas Häberli following his election. Daniel Lippuner was newly elected to the Board of Directors, bringing over 25 years of management experience, including in the growth market of Asia, to the board. Roland Siegwart did not stand for re-election to the Board of Directors due to term-of-office limitations. Beat Kälin thanked him for his valuable contributions to the committee over the past twelve years. The shareholders confirmed the re-election of the five available directors for a further one-year term: David Dean, Annette Heimlicher, Mariel Hoch, Beat Kälin, and Jürg Werner. In his statements for the 2024 financial year, Matijas Meyer, CEO Komax Group, highlighted the comprehensive cost reduction program that is currently being implemented and will sustainably improve profitability. This will reduce the cost base by at least CHF 10 million from 2026. He also explained that dealing with the customs issue is a challenge, but the Komax Group is well positioned with several of its own operations in the USA. As a positive factor, he noted that the Komax Group has only a few local competitors. Its main competitors are based in Asia. The detailed voting results can be found in the media release below. Contact

Roger Müller

Vice President Group Communications / Investor Relations / ESG

+41 41 455 06 16

Komax is a globally active technology company that focuses on markets in the automation sector. As a leading manufacturer of innovative and high-quality solutions for the wire processing industry, the Komax Group helps its customers implement economical and safe manufacturing processes, especially in the automotive supply sector. The Komax Group employs about 3400 employees worldwide and provides sales and service support via subsidiaries and independent agents in more than 60 countries. Komax Stories

Topics and insights from the world of automated wire processing: Komax Holding AG, Industriestrasse 6, 6036 Dierikon, Switzerland

Phone +41 41 455 04 55, komaxgroup

End of Media Release

Language: English Company: KOMAX Holding AG Industriestrasse 6 6036 Dierikon Switzerland ISIN: CH0010702154 Valor: 907324 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 2119656

