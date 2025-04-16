Liechtensteinische Landesbank / LLB / Key word(s): AGMEGM

LLB General Meeting 2025 – shareholders approve all proposals

16.04.2025

Vaduz, 16 April 2025. The shareholders of Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (LLB) approved all the proposals of the Board of Directors at the 33rd ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. As a result, the dividend paid by LLB increased from CHF 2.70 to CHF 2.80. The Board members Leila Frick-Marxer and Karl Sevelda were re-elected. The ordinary General Meeting of Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG was held for the first time at the SAL in Schaan. Around 777 shareholders were present at the meeting, representing 73.33 per cent of the voting share capital. They approved the 2024 financial statements by a large majority. In addition, the LLB shareholders discharged the Board of Directors, the Executive Board and the independent auditors KPMG Liechtenstein AG. Furthermore, KPMG were elected for a further year as independent auditors and Group auditors of the LLB Group. Dividend increased The LLB shareholders approved the proposal of the Board of Directors for the appropriation of the 2024 net profit amounting to CHF 117'194'442.11. As a result, the dividend increased from CHF 2.70 to CHF 2.80. Accordingly, the dividend yield amounted to 4.0 per cent, based on the closing price of the LLB share on 31 December 2024. This benefits not only investors and private shareholders, but also the Principality of Liechtenstein as the main shareholder. In 2024, the State was paid dividends, taxes and duties totalling CHF 59.3 million. In her welcome address at the General Meeting, Liechtenstein's Prime Minister Brigitte Haas, as representative of the majority shareholder, paid tribute to this fact. Re-elections to the Board of Directors The three-year term of office of the Board members Leila Frick-Marxer and Karl Sevelda came to an end at the General Meeting. The shareholders approved the proposal of the Board of Directors and re-elected the two individuals for a further term of office on the seven-member Board. LLB reports further successful growth In his presentation at the General Meeting, Group CEO Gabriel Brenna talked about the extremely good 2024 business result. Yet again last year, the LLB Group grew very successfully and was able to exceed the very good 2023 result. At 167.2 million Swiss francs, the bank has achieved the best Group net profit for 15 years. The business volume substantially exceeded the 110-billion-franc mark. With a Tier 1 ratio of 18.8 per cent and a Moody's deposit rating of Aa2, the LLB Group embodies the highest levels of stability and security. Successful implementation of ACT-26 strategy At the half-way stage of the current strategy period, LLB can draw a positive balance as well. The implementation of ACT-26 is proceeding as planned. In his speech, Georg Wohlwend, Chairman of the Board of Directors, remarked: "As Chairman of the Board of Directors, I am proud of our ability to succeed in the current challenging business environment. Last year, we again deployed our great strengths and upheld our corporate values. This generates trust in us and in our future". Outlook 2025 The LLB Group has made a pleasing start to the 2025 business year and can look back on a good first quarter. This applies to growth and also to efficiency and profitability. The uncertainties surrounding the development of interest rates and the volatile markets do not permit any reliable comments to be made regarding further economic trends at present. For the full 2025 year, the LLB Group expects to achieve a Group business result below that of the previous year. In addressing this issue at the General Meeting of Shareholders, Group CEO Gabriel Brenna stated: "Basically, we are acting from a position of strength. We have in place a diversified and robust business model and are pursuing a clear, forward-looking strategy, as well as being well prepared for future growth. Moreover, in recent years, we have repeatedly proven that we can also be successful in uncertain times." Important dates . Wednesday, 23 April 2025, ex-dividend date . Friday, 25 April 2025, dividend pay-out date . Wednesday, 20 August 2025, presentation of the 2025 interim business result . Friday, 17 April 2026, 34th ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders Brief portrait Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (LLB) is the longest established financial institute in the Principality of Liechtenstein. The majority of the company's share capital is held by the Principality of Liechtenstein. LLB's shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (symbol: LLBN). The LLB Group offers its clients comprehensive wealth management services as a universal bank, in private banking, asset management and fund services. With 1'286 employees (full-time equivalent positions), LLB is represented in Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Austria, Germany and the United Arab Emirates. As per 31 December 2024, the business volume of the LLB Group stood at CHF 113.5 billion. Contact

