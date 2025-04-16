Lenovo 360 Circle: Empowering Partnerships For Sustainability And Innovation Across The Value Chain

Stakeholder engagement: Lenovo 360 Circle - Unveiling the origins and mission

As part of Lenovo's stakeholder engagement efforts, Lenovo 360 Circle was established to increase collaboration and enhance its relationships with channel partners. Lenovo's robust network of channel partners helps to deliver smarter technology to millions of customers around the world. When it comes to devices, infrastructure, and services and solutions, Lenovo provides channel partners with the resources needed to succeed in a highly competitive market. In 2021, Lenovo expanded that partner support to include sustainability resources through a partner community called Lenovo 360 Circle.

Built with inputs from channel partners, Lenovo 360 Circle was established as a community for partners to come together for collective learning opportunities and collaboration on addressing key issues in sustainability. The community is based on a self-service portal that follows a similar structure to the engagement process established by the UN Global Compact for private and public sectors.

Partners can apply for membership to Lenovo 360 Circle with their company's sustainability lead and, through the application, identify where they stand in their sustainability efforts into one of three stages:“Connect” partners, who are just starting out and need some help getting their strategy up and running,“Learn” partners, who have a structure in place and are ready to expand their strategies, and“Lead” partners, who are considered 'advanced' in their strategies and may already have a track record of goals and success in their sustainability efforts. Once the partner stage is identified, partners are then connected with a set of resources that are tailored to their specific needs – from assessment tools to tailored curriculums, to access to subject-matter experts and community events and webinars.

Lenovo envisions the Lenovo 360 Circle not only as a strategic advantage, but also expediting the shift to more sustainable business practices and models. As a community, the Lenovo 360 Circle addresses sustainability as a new business driver, while unlocking new business opportunities and aligning on common ESG goals.

Thriving together: Collective learning, collaboration, and partnerships in action

FY 2023/24 Lenovo 360 Circle in a few numbers:



Since September 2023, 343 members joined. The community now counts 363 members representing 2,181 local partners in 43 countries

379 sustainability experts as part of the Lenovo 360 Circle community coming from members, from third party's advisors as well as from Lenovo, representing a year-to-year increase of 102%.

The community forum participation increased by 179% since the broader opening of the community (~50% panelists coming from members).

280+ hours of collaboration through focus groups, sustainability workshops, regular interlocks.

5.5 hours training resources developed to support channel sellers and sustainability experts representing 14 courses and 65 modules (~50% industry agnostic content). The overall engagement of Lead partners into the community common goals4 keeps improving year over year:

Percentages of Lead partners engaged5 in or reached common goals in FY 2023/24

(percentage changes compared to prior year)