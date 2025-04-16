Arbor Day Foundation And Subaru Drive Community Impact With 100,000 Donated Trees

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on TriplePundit

Subaru recently committed to sponsor the largest community tree distribution in the Arbor Day Foundation's history. Dan Lambe of the Foundation explains more about the power of trees and the impact this effort will have on communities and ecosystems across the U.S.

It's easy to take trees for granted since they're embedded in the landscape of our lives. They grow strong and silent, never asking for anything and always giving something. Clean air. Cool shade. A sense of peace. But in order for us to continue to enjoy the benefits of trees in the future, we can't afford to overlook them in the present.

Right now, communities across the country are enduring mounting challenges like rising temperatures, frequent extreme weather events, and poor air quality. These pressures put a strain on infrastructure, threaten public health, and disrupt daily life. Trees have a remarkable ability to help us address these impacts and make our communities more resilient in the process.

Unfortunately, we're losing trees at an alarming rate. Factors like urban developments, natural disasters, and disease are thinning our tree canopy at a moment when we need it most. According to the U.S. Forest Service, cities and neighborhoods lose approximately 36 million trees annually - equivalent to 175,000 acres of coverage each year. The Arbor Day Foundation's Canopy Report found more than half of Americans must drive to reach their nearest green space.

We feel the absence of trees in tangible ways. In the lack of shade at our children's playgrounds. In the rising summer energy bills. In the flooding after periods of heavy rain. This isn't just about statistics - it's about the strength of our communities.

We need to bring an abundance of trees to our cities and neighborhoods, but we can't do it alone. Because something that is bigger than all of us, takes all of us. While no single organization, company, or individual can solve our environmental challenges alone, together we can grow solutions at the scale our changing world demands.

This understanding drives the impactful partnership between the Arbor Day Foundation and Subaru . As the world's largest tree planting nonprofit, the Arbor Day Foundation has collaborated with hundreds of corporate partners to foster healthier cities and forests. Last year, Subaru joined our extensive network and has committed to sponsoring the largest community tree distribution in the Foundation's history. Through this work, Subaru will activate its nationwide network of retailers to support more than 600 tree distribution events this year. More than 95 percent of Subaru's retailers volunteered to be part of this initiative, all energized by the opportunity to make their respective communities greener. Thanks to their participation, there will be distributions in every state in the continental United States and Alaska, and luckily, the work is already well underway. This hands-on, community-driven approach is helping to create a ripple effect of environmental impact, with Subaru's retailers serving as local hubs for environmental action.

In a moment that demands bold action, Subaru is a continued force for environmental stewardship. Subaru has already demonstrated its commitment to social impact through its Subaru Love Promise. The Subaru Love Promise is built on five core pillars including the environment, health, education, pets and community. The company has already helped plant 1.1 million trees in forests affected by wildfires while also supporting and protecting U.S. national parks. In addition to being a leader in the Arbor Day Foundation's community tree planting initiative, Subaru is also collaborating with the Foundation to help plant 20,000 trees in forests of greatest need. A commitment of this scale is important as we continually seek to drive positive impact through tree-based initiatives.

Trees are a proven and vital community asset. For example, a single tree can provide a day's supply of oxygen for up to four people while also absorbing nearly 10 pounds of polluted air each year. Collectively, urban and community trees across the country remove 711,000 metric tons of air pollution annually. Communities with robust canopies experience reduced rates of asthma and other respiratory problems. Trees also add value through their water management abilities. One mature deciduous tree intercepts 500 to 700 gallons of water annually , helping to prevent erosion, filter pollutants and manage the impact of urban flooding. Trees can even reduce high temperatures by up to 10 degrees Fahrenheit, a potentially lifesaving amount in an increasingly warmer world. Beyond these physical health benefits, research shows that people living near parks and green spaces report better mental health.

As part of its Subaru Loves the Earth initiative, the automaker's partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation is not only an investment in trees, but also an investment in public health and community resiliency.

Work is already underway and as these trees take root across America, they'll do more than strengthen our urban canopies. They'll demonstrate how strategic partnerships can address environmental challenges while building happier and healthier neighborhoods. Each tree planted through this initiative will serve as a living testament to what can be achieved when we work together. Because the power of a tree extends far beyond the moment it's planted. It's the beginning of a long legacy, benefiting our communities and our planet.

Trees have the answers to some of the most challenging issues facing our world today.

They just need bold leaders ready to plant them.

This article series is sponsored by Subaru of America and produced by the TriplePundit editorial team.

Dan Lambe is the CEO of the Arbor Day Foundation, founded in 1972, which has grown to become the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees, with over one million members, supporters, and valued partners. Dan leads the strategic development of programs and partnerships through which the Foundation strives to educate, recognize, and empower people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees.