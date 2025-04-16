Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Major Oil Producers Present Updated Compensation Plans To OPEC


2025-04-16 09:04:16
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, April 16 (KUNA) -- The OPEC Secretariat received on Wednesday updated compensation plans from Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kazakhstan and Oman.
As agreed during the virtual meeting held by the eight members of the OPEC+ alliance on April 3, the plans include additional voluntary adjustments to maintain the balance of the oil market.
The updated compensation plans show Iraq pledging 1,934 bpd - the biggest volume for April-June period, followed by Kazakhstan - 1,299 bpd, Russia - 691 bpd, UAE - 387 bpd, Oman - 97 bpd, Kuwait - 150 bpd, and Saudi Arabia - 15 bpd. (end)
