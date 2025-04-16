China's Strategy In The Tariff Wars

MENAFN - Asia Times) Editor's note: Chinese President Xi Jinping during the period April 14-18 is paying state visits to Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia. It is Xi's first overseas visit this year, following the Central Conference on Work Related to Neighboring Countries held in Beijing from April 8 to 9. Asked what was the core message of this meeting, Professor Jin Canrong of Renmin University, a prominent Chinese analyst often cited in Western media, told the Chinese website“Observer” (guancha) that Beijing would reach out to its Asian trading partners to buffer the impact of US tariffs. China would continue its Belt and Road Initiative investments in Asia, Jin said, but would also expand domestic demand to buy more from is Asian trading partners. ASEAN countries could buy Chinese government bonds denominated in RMB, and China could use the proceeds to import more, replacing to some extent the US demand. Below are Jin's remarks:

This meeting on work related to neighboring countries was held against a severe global situation caused by the United States' wanton tariff war. It showed that we hope to make such work a still higher priority in our country's global strategy.

China and the United States have entered into a state of confrontation. In this situation, China's relations with neighboring countries have grown further in importance. Actively developing and maintaining such relations has unique and far-reaching significance for China.

As long as we can do a good job in both domestic work and neighborhood diplomacy, we can maintain our country's solid position in the Sino-US strategic game.

Over the past few decades, despite the numerous global problems and highly complex situations, China and its surrounding areas have remained relatively stable.

In the next stage, China's surrounding areas will become a rare“island of stability” and enjoy strong economic development momentum. The region will see excellent prospects and exceptional value in the future.

At the same time, the population of the countries surrounding China is also huge: Both China and India have populations exceeding 1.4 billion. Indonesia, Pakistan, and Bangladesh also have large populations of 290 million, 250 million, and 180 million respectively. China and its surrounding countries account for about 56% of the world's total population.

Overall, we have handled our relations with neighboring countries quite well, but there are shortcomings related to our development level. We have not yet fully achieved modernization. Our per capita GDP is approximately $13,000, while that of the United States is over $80,000.

Although mankind's overall goal is to move toward modernization, China is currently only in the initial stage of success and has not yet become a setter of modernization standards.