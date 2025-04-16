Clean Remedies Lowers Tincture Prices To Make Wellness More Accessible

Clean Remedies' Full-Spectrum CBD Tincture provides a natural and easy way to enjoy the deep therapeutic benefits of hemp extract.

Clean Remedies, a wellness company known for its THC and CBD-infused products, has announced a recent price reduction across its line of oils and tinctures.

AVON, OH, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Clean Remedies, a wellness company known for its THC and CBD-infused products, has announced a recent price reduction across its line of oils and tinctures . This move reflects the brand's ongoing mission to make plant-based wellness more accessible and affordable to a broader audience.

The company's decision comes at a time when interest in natural and alternative wellness options continues to grow. Clean Remedies offers a variety of tinctures, including THC tinctures, CBD oils, and a functional mushroom tincture. Each product is designed with intentionality and formulated to support various aspects of well-being. The functional mushroom tincture, for instance, was developed to complement their functional mushroom gummies, offering another option for those seeking support through adaptogenic and functional ingredients .

Clean Remedies' tinctures are part of a wider range of wellness offerings that include gummies, chocolates, drink mixes, and other products. The brand's selection reflects a commitment to using ingredients that promote balance, relaxation, and overall wellness. Whether customers are seeking to support stress relief, sleep, focus, or mood, the company provides multiple delivery formats to meet different preferences and lifestyles.

Lowering the price of their tincture line is part of a broader strategy to ensure their products are not only high-quality but also within reach for more people. As wellness becomes an increasingly personal and essential part of everyday life, the company acknowledges that affordability is a key factor in access. With this adjustment, Clean Remedies hopes more individuals will feel empowered to try plant-based wellness and find a product that fits their needs.

Clean Remedies has always emphasized transparency and quality in their formulations. Each product is crafted in small batches and third-party tested to ensure consistency, potency, and safety. The company's approach blends traditional knowledge of botanical ingredients with modern scientific practices to create products that are both reliable and effective. This foundation of trust has helped build a loyal customer base, many of whom turn to Clean Remedies as part of their self-care and wellness routines.

As the market for THC and CBD products continues to evolve, Clean Remedies remains committed to staying grounded in its mission. By expanding its catalog of wellness items and adjusting pricing to meet consumer needs, the company continues to position itself as a thoughtful and responsive presence in the wellness space. Their updated tincture pricing marks just one step in a larger effort to be inclusive in their offerings and to help more people benefit from the therapeutic potential of cannabinoids and other plant-based compounds.



