Autism Acceptance Month Shines At Jay Nolan's Vibrant 'Picnic In The Park' Celebration

Families celebrated Autism Acceptance Month and the 50th Anniversary of Jay Nolan Community Services

Activities included face painting, balloon animals, sensory stations, and more.

Families enjoyed free food and refreshments thanks to the picnic's generous sponsors.

Families with children with disabilities enjoyed a day of fun, community, and support thanks to local sponsors and Jay Nolan Community Services

- Parent (anonymous)LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On Sunday, April 13, 2025, Jay Nolan Community Services hosted a vibrant“Picnic in the Park” event at Griffith Park to celebrate Autism Acceptance Month and its 50th anniversary . This annual event, generously sponsored by six esteemed sponsors, brought together families, friends, and community members for a day filled with fun, connection, and support.The Autism Acceptance Month picnic featured a variety of engaging activities, including face painting, balloon animal making, an Easter egg hunt, music, and delicious food. These activities were a wonderful opportunity for families with children with disabilities to connect and have a good time.“It was an amazing experience,” wrote one parent after the event.“The activities were great, and it was nice seeing everyone mingle and enjoy the environment.”The event also served as a platform for attendees to learn more about Jay Nolan's mission and the impactful work that the organization has been doing for the past five decades. As a provider of individualized services for children and adults with autism and other intellectual and developmental disabilities since 1975, Jay Nolan Community Services is passionate about promoting the inclusion and acceptance of neurodiverse individuals within our communities.Celebrated every April, Autism Acceptance Month is a crucial time to recognize the diverse experiences and contributions of individuals with autism. This important awareness month seeks to promote understanding, inclusion, and acceptance for neurodiverse individuals, helping to break down barriers and foster a more inclusive society for all.Jay Nolan Community Services extends our heartfelt gratitude to our sponsors who made this event possible: Green Hasson & Janks, Ibar Special Needs Trust Advisors, Dave Naylor of SoundHaven Capital Management, Omninet Jade, Michael Bovshow of Trust Properties USA, and Dan White of JP Morgan. Their generous support and contributions were instrumental in making this event a memorable experience for all attendees. We thank them for their commitment to our mission and to our local community.For more information about Jay Nolan Community Services and its services, please visit .About Jay Nolan Community Services: Since 1975, Jay Nolan Community Services has enabled individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder and other developmental disabilities to live fulfilling lives as members of the community by providing support services customized to their individual needs. For more information, visit .

