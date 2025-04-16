SOUEAST International Business Annual Conference 2025 Poised To Launch: Outlining A New Blueprint For Global Layout

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The highly anticipated SOUEAST International Business Annual Conference 2025 will be held at the Grand Halls in Shanghai on April 24. Themed "EASE YOUR LIFE," this milestone event marks the brand's first annual gathering since its renewal. The conference will bring together distributors worldwide to explore emerging global urban mobility trends.







As an international auto brand, SOUEAST brings 20 years of global operational experience and has earned the trust of 1.56 million users, solidifying its role as a key player in the global auto industry. In 2024, the brand underwent a comprehensive renewal, focusing on the philosophy of "EASE YOUR LIFE" and launching a range of refined urban vehicles that integrate "STYLISH", "COMFORT", and "WARM-TECH" features. Over the past year, driven by precise market positioning and innovative marketing strategies, SOUEAST has successfully entered over 30 countries and regions, establishing 144 sales networks worldwide.

This conference seeks to unite distributors worldwide to witness a crucial milestone in SOUEAST's globalization strategy. Featuring in-depth dialogues and interactive experiences, the event aims to foster consensus among global partners and chart SOUEAST's future growth in international markets. Coinciding with the conference, the "Global EASE DAY 2025" Media Tour in China will gather international media and notable influencers to explore emerging urban mobility trends. Through engaging discussions and test drives, the event will highlight SOUEAST's strategic vision and technological innovations.

Marking SOUEAST's first global gathering, this conference will serve as a dynamic platform to deepen partnerships and explore worldwide opportunities. Building on strategic global presence and technological strengths, SOUEAST is advancing steadily in global markets. As the Business Annual Conference approaches, exciting highlights and significant announcements are anticipated. Impressive outcomes are expected from SOUEAST at the event, as well as its continued global vision and strategic foresight in delivering more intelligent and eco-friendly travel solutions worldwide. Stay tuned for further updates.

Company: SOUEAST MOTOR

Contact Person: Frida Fu

Email: ...

Website:

City: Wuhu

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at