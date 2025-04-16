New Book 'Mini Moments Of Value' By Donna L. Smith Inspires Christian Character Development

A Transformational Guide to Living Out Biblical Values Every Day

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned minister and author Donna L. Smith presents her latest book, Mini Moments of Value , a comprehensive exploration of essential Christian character values. Unlike many books that highlight only a handful of values through scripture, Mini Moments of Value delves deeply into numerous biblical values, providing scriptural references, Hebrew and Greek definitions, and practical applications to help readers cultivate these principles in their daily lives.Donna L. Smith, a credentialed minister with decades of experience in church administration, teaching, and music, has crafted this book as a resource for those seeking a deeper understanding of biblical values. Readers are encouraged not only to reflect on these values but also to internalize them through prayer and action. The book's structure fosters meditation, personal growth, and meaningful application within families and communities.Smith's inspiration for Mini Moments of Value stemmed from a school sign displaying a“value of the month.” Recognizing the shift from teaching values in the home and church to schools, she felt called to bring the discussion of Christian values back into daily faith practice. Initially a short Sunday morning teaching segment, her insights evolved into this powerful book aimed at inspiring individuals to embody and impart biblical values in small yet impactful ways.“The greatest gift we can give others-beyond sharing the Gospel-is to be living examples of genuine values through practical application,” says Smith.“It doesn't take hours-just small moments of intentionality to touch someone's life and make the world a better place.”A dedicated writer from an early age, Smith's background includes creative writing, poetry, and curriculum development for Christian ministries. She and her husband, Ron, have been married for over 46 years and co-pastor an expanding church. Her deep commitment to faith, family, and community is reflected throughout Mini Moments of Value, making it a must-read for believers looking to enhance their spiritual walk.Mini Moments of Value is now available for purchase. For more information or to request an interview with Donna L. Smith

Atticus Publishing LLC

Atticus Publishing LLC

+ +1 (888) 800-1803

email us here

The Spotlight Network On Mini Moments of Value by Donna and Ronald Smith

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.