Archstone Homes Launches New Digital Presence, Reflecting Three Generations Of Grand Rapids Craftsmanship Legacy

Archstone Homes Logo

Kitchen Remodel Archstone Homes

Bathroom Remodel Archstone Homes

Troy Cullin

Archstone Homes unveils new website, reflecting three generations of remodeling expertise in Grand Rapids.

- Troy CullinGRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Archstone Homes, under the leadership of Troy Cullin, today announced the launch of its newly redesigned website (archstonehomesllc), marking a significant milestone in the company's evolution while honoring its three-generation legacy of construction excellence in Western Michigan.The new digital presence serves as a testament to Archstone Homes' commitment to combining traditional craftsmanship values with modern home remodeling solutions. The website redesign comes at a pivotal moment as the company continues to expand its services throughout Grand Rapids and surrounding communities."This digital transformation reflects our dedication to providing the same level of excellence in our online presence that we've always delivered in our craftsmanship," said Troy Cullin, owner of Archstone Homes. "Our new website serves as a digital extension of our core values - transparency, expertise, and customer-focused service."The company's journey, which began with revitalizing foreclosed homes across Michigan in the early 2000s, has evolved into a specialized focus on high-end remodeling services. This evolution is now captured in the new website's design and functionality, offering homeowners a comprehensive resource for their remodeling needs.Key Features of Archstone Homes' Digital Transformation:The new website showcases the company's expertise in kitchen remodels, bathroom renovations, basement finishing, and custom home additions. It features an intuitive design that reflects the company's commitment to transparency and clear communication - principles that have guided their work for three generations."We recognized that today's homeowners begin their remodeling journey online," Cullin explained. "Our new website provides them with the same level of clarity and professionalism they can expect throughout their entire project with us."The digital platform highlights Archstone Homes' customer-centric approach, which has been fundamental to their success in Grand Rapids. Operating from their headquarters at 6051 Division Ave S, the company has built a reputation for delivering exceptional craftsmanship while maintaining strong community ties.Community Impact and Future Vision:As a locally owned and operated business, Archstone Homes continues to contribute to the Grand Rapids community's development. The company's approach combines innovation with time-tested construction methods, ensuring each project enhances both individual homes and the broader neighborhood aesthetic."Our vision extends beyond just remodeling homes," Cullin stated. "We're building lasting relationships within our community while setting new standards for what homeowners can expect from their remodeling experience."The website launch coincides with the company's expanded service area, now reaching communities including Wyoming, Kentwood, Grandville, Ada, East Grand Rapids, Hudsonville, Byron Center, Caledonia, Holland, and Rockford.Customer Experience Enhancement:The new digital presence emphasizes Archstone Homes' commitment to a stress-free remodeling experience. Homeowners can now easily access detailed information about services, view project portfolios, and learn about the company's proven process for delivering successful renovations.Key aspects of their service approach include:End-to-end project managementHigh-quality materials and workmanshipTransparent pricing with no hidden feesSeamless communication throughout projectsLocal ownership and community focusIndustry Leadership:Archstone Homes' new brand identity and website reflect their position as industry leaders in West Michigan's home remodeling sector. The company's approach combines traditional craftsmanship values with modern design solutions, creating spaces that are both beautiful and functional."We believe in doing what's right, even when no one is watching," Cullin added. "This principle guides every project we undertake, every interaction with our clients, and every decision we make as a company."Looking Ahead:As Archstone Homes continues to grow, the new website positions the company for future expansion while maintaining its commitment to personalized service and exceptional craftsmanship. The platform will serve as a hub for homeowner resources, project inspiration, and direct communication with the Archstone team.For more information about Archstone Homes and their services, visit archstonehomesllc or call (616) 550-9980. Business hours are Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.About Archstone Homes:Founded on three generations of construction expertise, Archstone Homes is a premier home remodeling company serving Grand Rapids and Western Michigan. Specializing in kitchen remodeling, bathroom renovations, basement finishing, and home additions, the company delivers quality craftsmanship and seamless project management. Under Troy Cullin's leadership, Archstone Homes continues to set the standard for excellence in home remodeling throughout Western Michigan.

