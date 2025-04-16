Cracks In Social Cohesion - The Major Parties Must Commit To Reinvigorating Multiculturalism

MENAFN - The Conversation) In the run up to the May 3 election, questions are being raised about the value of multiculturalism as a public policy in Australia.

They've been prompted by community tensions arising from the Israeli/Palestinian conflict and the sharp increase in antisemitic and Islamophobic hate crimes .

Is the erosion of social cohesion a consequence of multiculturalism? Or is multiculturalism the most effective approach to minimising the fissures opening up in the Australian community?

Can Australia still pride itself on being one of the world's most successful multicultural societies? Or will reinvigorating Australian multiculturalism be one of the great policy challenges for the next government?

Landmark review

It could be argued the election of the Albanese government three years ago was only possible because new multicultural candidates unexpectedly won in marginal electorates.

Yet, the 2022 campaign barely mentioned multicultural policies apart from Labor's pledge for a Multicultural Framework Review. That pledge was announced the day before the election. It was the first detailed examination of the state of Australia's multicultural society in 40 years.

Its report last year recommended the existing structures for managing multiculturalism be replaced. A Multicultural Affairs Commission and a standalone Department of Multicultural Affairs should be established.

The existing Australian Multicultural Council was criticised as having“limited influence under Home Affairs”. Its proposed replacement, a renamed Multicultural Community Advisory Council, would be better armed to provide strategic advice. It would also have legislated powers to implement institutional change.

But the government ignored the recommendation. It has persisted with the current Council with a slightly revised membership. Labor hasn't indicated how it plans to overcome the problem of the Council's ineffectual influence on multicultural affairs.

The review stressed the importance of bipartisanship and found discrimination and prejudice is“stubbornly common” in Australia.

But bipartisanship has been hard to find. Shadow Citizenship Minister Dan Tehan complained the review failed to deal with antisemitism. Nor did it tackle the strains on social cohesion . He blamed this on pro-Palestine civic action, hate speech and intimidation.

Shifting focus

The review was rapidly overtaken by events, especially public tensions associated with the Israel/Gaza war and local outbreaks of vandalism. Many grassroots initiatives proposed by the review to promote multiculturalism have been supplanted by urgent action to repair community facilities and improve safety.

The war in Gaza has sparked community tensions in Australia, but also protests for peace. Diego Fedele/AAP

Two government-appointed envoys against antisemitism and Islamophobia have been crossing the country talking to communities, and testing the capacity of institutions to support their aspirations.

This hive of activity around social cohesion distracts from the limited action on multiculturalism and the persistence and pervasiveness of racism in Australia.

Last month's federal budget funded increased security and support for multicultural communities. But the government has failed to rework the institutional infrastructure needed to move forward on the deeper issues raised by the review.

Multicultural battleground

There are signs in the first weeks of the campaign that the parties are aware of the issues facing particular communities. However, multiculturalism may struggle to flourish, whoever wins the election.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton launched a preemptive attack on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), by threatening to sack DEI positions in the Australian Public Service. And he nailed his colours to the mast by declaring he won't stand in front of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags if he is elected prime minister.

The Coalition may have painted itself into a tight corner after Liberal Senator Dave Sharma declared Islamophobia in Australia was“fictitious”. He contradicted the envoy on Islamophobia and potentially alienated hundreds of thousands of conservative Muslim voters.

Nor has Labor been served well by its initial small target position on multiculturalism and its lethargic implementation of the framework review.

It's been wedged on the Middle East conflict: pilloried by the Coalition for its perceived weakness on antisemitism, and condemned by the Greens, who accuse it of a morally questionable position on Gaza and Palestinian issues.

Labor also suffered a setback with Senator Fatima Payman's desertion to the cross bench over its approach to the war in Gaza. This was shadowed by rising hostility from the“Arab street”, which could put some Western Sydney seats at risk.

Fatima Payman is Australia's first hijab-wearing Senator. She defected from Labor, citing its policies on Gaza. Mick Tsikas/AAP

For its part, the coalition is targeting Teal seats with Jewish communities, while the contest to secure the Chinese-Australian vote could be critical in up to ten seats.

Muliticultralism post election

Multicultural policy cannot be allowed to drift, let alone be degraded. High levels of political alienation in many communities across the country suggest a much more fractured electorate.

It is critical for Australians' sense of community cohesion, inclusion and social justice that a more robust multicultural strategy be articulated by the major parties. A Multicultural Community Advisory Council with the heft to influence debate must be adopted, as should the recommendation for a legislated Australian Multicultural Commission.

Silence on multicultural policy will not deliver these outcomes. At the moment the sound of that silence is deafening.

