Mohamed Bin Zayed University Honors Kuwaiti Scholar
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, April 16 (KUNA) -- Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities honored on Wednesday Dr. Abdullah Al-Sharika, Director of the Center for the Promotion of Moderation at the Kuwaiti Ministry of Islamic Affairs, for his significant contributions to promoting moderation and coexistence.
The recognition occurred during the Third International Conference on Islamic Studies, which focused on Citizenship, Identity, and Values of Coexistence.
University President Dr. Khalifa Al Dhaheri presented the award, highlighting Dr. Al-Sharika's efforts in advocating for Islam's tolerance and combating extremism.
In a statement to KUNA, Dr. Al-Sharika noted that the honor reflects Kuwait's ongoing commitment to reducing extremism over the past decade. He has received several awards from international institutions and recently joined the Council of Muslim Elders in Europe.
He emphasized that this honor represents Kuwait's leadership in promoting a culture of moderation, aligning with the Ministry of Awqaf's vision of fostering moderate religious and intellectual discourse.
The conference brought together scholars from various countries to share insights on developing contemporary Islamic studies and promoting societal peace. (end)
