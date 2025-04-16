403
US's Wright Visits Qatari Petrochemical Projects
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, April 16 (KUNA) -- Qatar's Minister of Energy and CEO of Qatar Energy Saad Al-Kaabi received US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright on Wednesday to discuss bilateral relations.
Both sides explored ways of strengthening them through cooperation in the energy sector arena, according to a statement by the Qatari Ministry of Energy.
Following the meeting, Wright, accompanied by Al-Kaabi, visited Ras Laffan Industrial City, where they inspected several major projects, including liquefied natural gas (LNG) and gas to liquids (GTL) facilities, the north field expansion project, and Ras Laffan petrochemicals projects.
Wright also held talks with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman on the strategic relations and ways of strengthening them. (end)
