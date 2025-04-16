Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

US's Wright Visits Qatari Petrochemical Projects


2025-04-16 07:07:13
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, April 16 (KUNA) -- Qatar's Minister of Energy and CEO of Qatar Energy Saad Al-Kaabi received US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright on Wednesday to discuss bilateral relations.
Both sides explored ways of strengthening them through cooperation in the energy sector arena, according to a statement by the Qatari Ministry of Energy.
Following the meeting, Wright, accompanied by Al-Kaabi, visited Ras Laffan Industrial City, where they inspected several major projects, including liquefied natural gas (LNG) and gas to liquids (GTL) facilities, the north field expansion project, and Ras Laffan petrochemicals projects.
Wright also held talks with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman on the strategic relations and ways of strengthening them. (end)
sss


MENAFN16042025000071011013ID1109439034

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search