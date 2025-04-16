403
Avino, Discovery Silver, Spectral At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.81 Wednesday. Avino achieved strong first-quarter 2025 production of 678,458 silver equivalent ounces.
Discovery Silver Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.74 Wednesday. Discovery reported the completion of the previously announced acquisition of Newmont Corporation's Porcupine Operations based in and near Timmins, Ontario.
Spectral Medical Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 80 cents Wednesday. Spectral announced the completion of full enrollment in the Company's Tigris trial, a Phase 3 follow-on study evaluating the use of Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion in a randomized controlled trial of adults treated for endotoxic septic shock.
Allied Gold Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.72 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $168.87 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Alamos Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $41.69 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Almonty Industries Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.59 Wednesday. No news stories today.
AltaGas Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $40.07 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Aris Mining Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $7.57 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Artemis Gold Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $19.75 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Aurion Resources Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 79 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 49 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
B2Gold Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.62 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Cordoba Minerals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 60 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (T) hit a new 52-week high of $41.02 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Cerrado Gold Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 61 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Canadian Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 29 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Collective Mining Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $15.39 Wednesday. No news stories today.
CoTec Holdings Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 69 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $19.87 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Endeavour Mining plc (T) hit a new 52-week high of $39.88 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Eldorado Gold Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $27.67 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.38 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Empress Royalty Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 53 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
EMX Royalty Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of $3.04 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Erdene Resource Development Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of 86 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Sailfish Royalty Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.74 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Franco-Nevada Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $237.74 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Fortuna Mining Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.90 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Fireweed Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.88 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Goldgroup Mining Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 92 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
G Mining Ventures Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $21.44 Wednesday. No news stories today.
GoldQuest Mining Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 53 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Angus Gold Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 76 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Helius Minerals Limited (V) hit a new 52-week high of 59 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Highlander Silver Corp (C:HSLV) hit a new 52-week high of $2.38 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Heliostar Metals Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.19 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Imperial Metals Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.99 Wednesday. No news stories today.
IAMGOLD Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $11.19 Wednesday. No news stories today.
