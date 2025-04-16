Gandbal Boat Tragedy: A Year Later, One Body Still Missing

April 16, 2024, remains etched in grief. A boat ferrying residents - mostly schoolchildren and women - capsized midstream, claiming eight lives. One body, that of 40-year-old Showkat Ahmad Sheikh, was never found. For his family, every ripple of the river is a reminder of the search that never ended.

Today, a bridge stands where there was none - finally constructed after years of delay. It's functional, sturdy, and much needed. But for many in Gandbal, it's a monument not of development, but of delay. A structure that rose only after death demanded it.

“This bridge is a lifeline now, but it arrived after lives were lost,” said Mohammad Umer, a local.“Had it been constructed earlier, maybe our children would still be alive.”

On this first anniversary, special prayers were held in Masjids for the victims and the people paid homage while sharing memories of the incident. Yet, the pain is raw - because for many here, the bridge is not a symbol of progress, but of promises too long broken.

Earlier, the tragic incident had sparked widespread outrage across the Valley, with civil society groups demanding accountability and better infrastructure in vulnerable areas.

Despite the public outrage that followed the tragedy, and a magisterial probe being ordered, the report remains under wraps.

Gandbal's bridge was inaugurated on December 14, 2024 - nearly nine months after the tragedy, and nearly a decade after its construction was first proposed. Work had begun in 2016–17, only to be halted by bureaucratic limbo and shifting priorities.

“Governments came and went. Politicians made announcements. But nothing happened until our children died,” said another resident.“Now, we have a bridge, but we have lost our future.”

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now