36 J&K Cops Selected For Hajj Duty In Saudi


2025-04-16 07:06:46
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir Home Department has ordered the temporary deputation of 36 police personnel to the Consulate General of India (CGI) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to serve as Hajj Officers and Hajj Superintendents for Hajj-2025.

According to a government order, the deputation follows recommendations from the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Government of India, and approvals from the J&K Police Headquarters and CID, J&K.

The officers and police personnel include Superintendents of Police (SPs) Peerzada Aijaz Ahmed, Ruhail Mircha, and Mohd Muzaffer Jan; Inspectors Gowhar Ahmad Bhat, Mubashar Hussain Shah, Shahid Amin, Peerzada Bashir Ahmad, Afaq Ahmad Nayak, Farooq Ahmad, Haroon Rashid Bhat, Parviaz Ahmad, Arshid Hussain, Farooq Ahmad Wani, and Ibrar Ahmad.

Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASI) Zahoor Ahmad Wani, Bilal Ahmad Ganaie, Tahir Maqbool Malla, Mohd Abbas, and Maksood Ahmad Selection Grade Constables (Sgct) Mohammad Rafie Bhat, Mohd Aslam Bhat, Shabir Ahmad Mir, Raja Faheem Nabi, Imtiyaz Ahmad, John Mohammad, Mehraj Ul Shafi, Peerzada Mahboubul Haq, Wasim Sikander, Mohd Amin Bhat, Ruyaz Ahmad, and Javid Ahmad, Constables Aaqib Inayat Ullah, Adil Ahmad Sofi, Rafeeq Ahmad Malik, Suhail Ahmad Wani, and Reyaz Ahmad Hurra.

These personnel have been directed to report to the Ministry of Minority Affairs, CGO Complex, New Delhi, on April 21, 2025, for completion of requisite formalities.

An advance Travelling Allowance (TE) has also been sanctioned for their journey to and from New Delhi, as per government rules.

