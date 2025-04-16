SC Collegium Approves Parihar, Azeem As New J&K HC Judges

The Supreme Court Collegium approved the proposal for appointment of these Judicial Officers as Judges of the High Court in its meeting held on April 16, according to a statement issued by the Apex Court.

Born on December 19, 1968 in Horna Palmar Kishtwar, Sanjay Parihar commenced his judicial career on December 1, 1997. Over the years he has held several pivotal positions including Principal District and Sessions Judge in several districts. He remained Presiding Officer TADA/POTA Court, Anticorruption Court, MACT Jammu, Special Tribunal, Sales Tax Tribunal and Registrar of the High court.

Similarly, Shahzad Azeem entered the judicial service on August 5, 2011, and served among others as the Director of the J&K Judicial Academy and Registrar General of the High Court .

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now