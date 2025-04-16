African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Met With H.E. Abdoulkader Houssein Omar, Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of The Republic Of Djibouti
H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf @ymahmoudali, Chairperson of the @_AfricanUnion Commission, met with H.E. Abdoulkader Houssein Omar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Djibouti. The meeting provided an opportunity to exchange views on matters of mutual concern and to reaffirm the importance of continental cooperation in pursuit of Africa's shared aspirations.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).
