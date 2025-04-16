Applovin Corporation (APP) Market Value Craters $20 Billion On March 27 After Muddy Waters Takes Aim, Class Action Pending – Hagens Berman

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 27, 2025, investors in AppLovin () saw the price of their shares drop $65.92, wiping out about $20 billion of the company's market value, after prominent short seller Muddy Waters Research revealed its short position in the stock.

Muddy Waters' report comes on the heels of a recently filed securities class action lawsuit, captioned Quiero v. AppLovin Corporation, et al., No. 4:25-cv-02294 (N.D. Cal.). The suit seeks to represent investors who purchased AppLovin securities between May 10, 2023 and February 25, 2025.

Class Period: May 10, 2023 – Feb. 25, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 5, 2025

Recent Development:

On March 27, 2025, Muddy Waters Research published a scathing report titled“AppLovin: Deep Data Analysis Shows APP is Just Another Scammy AdTech Company.”

The report's focus is in part on“retargeting” (a strategy that aims to re-engage potential customers who have previously interacted with a brand),“incrementality” (the additional or incremental lift in sales or conversions that a marketing activity generates), and AppLovin's compliance with third party platforms' TOS (terms of service).

Muddy Waters contends that“APP e-commerce is Mostly Retargeting, Incrementality is Low, and it Clearly Violates Platforms' TOS.” Muddy Waters alleges that:



“Sales are only ~25%-35% Incremental, but APP's CEO Claims it's ~100%[;]”

“APP Systematically Violates TOS by Creating Persistent Identity Graphs (PIGs)[,]”“a type of 'fingerprinting,' a form of digital profiling of individual users without their knowledge or consent to track them across the web[;]” and APP“could be deplatformed” because“[f]ingerprinting without consent generally violates key privacy rules and TOS with its major platform partners.”



AppLovin Corporation (APP) Securities Class Action:

The Muddy Waters report follows the filing of a securities class action complaint alleging AppLovin made false and misleading statements, while failing to disclose critical details about its flagship AXON 2.0 digital advertising platform. The company had heavily promoted the platform as "the best and fastest-growing product we've ever released." Investors were allegedly led to believe that the platform, which reportedly leverages“cutting-edge AI technologies,” would redefine the digital advertising landscape by enhancing ad placement efficiency and expanding into e-commerce and web-based marketing.

However, the alleged narrative first shifted on February 26, 2025, when short sellers Fuzzy Panda Research and Culper Research published damaging reports that raised pointed questions about the company's claims. Both research firms accused AppLovin of misleading investors regarding the platform's true capabilities and ethical practices.

Fuzzy Panda Research alleged that the company violated app store policies by exploiting user data in questionable ways, predicting that tech giants Apple and Google would ban AppLovin from their app stores. Additionally, they accused AppLovin of“stealing data from Meta” as part of its e-commerce initiatives, foreseeing swift retaliation from Meta.

Culper Research criticized the company for allegedly using AXON 2.0 as little more than a promotional facade to obscure the real drivers behind its business strategy. Culper's report further claimed that AppLovin's growth in mobile gaming has relied on“systematic exploitation of app permissions that enable advertisements themselves to force-feed silent, backdoor app installations onto users' phones, with just a single click – an event that is often inadvertent thanks to the Company's notorious UX gimmicks” and that“each illicit install translates directly to profit.”

“We are investigating claims that AppLovin may have misled investors about whether its growth may be attributable to illegitimate conduct,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman Partner leading the firm's probe.

