HII Hosts Secretary Of The Navy At Newport News Shipbuilding

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWPORT NEWS, Va., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) hosted the secretary of the Navy at its Newport News Shipbuilding division Wednesday for a tour of the shipyard, meetings with company leadership, and direct interactions with shipbuilders and sailors.

It was the first visit to NNS by Secretary of the Navy John Phelan since confirmation to the position in March.

“The work being done in Newport News is essential to American seapower,” Phelan said.“These incredible workers are not just building ships, they're building our future, securing our way of life, and ensuring peace through strength.”

“We are honored to have Secretary Phelan in the shipyard and show him what our shipbuilders do,” NNS President Kari Wilkinson said.“Shipbuilding is complex and difficult work and requires a commitment to purpose. We appreciate Secretary Phelan's leadership, perspective and insight as we work relentlessly to be strong partners in strengthening and expanding American shipbuilding.”









The tour covered the construction lifecycle for nuclear-powered submarines and aircraft carriers, including conversations with the shipbuilders who are building and delivering ships critical to the national defense. Phelan saw firsthand how NNS is leveraging technology and state-of-the-art facilities to execute serial-module-production for both Columbia- and Virginia-class submarines. The group was able to experience these submarines in various stages of construction, from early construction to final assembly and test.

Phelan also toured construction progress on two aircraft carriers, including Enterprise (CVN 80) in the dry dock, as well as John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), undergoing final outfitting and testing at NNS. While on Kennedy, he met with sailors, toured the flight deck, and participated in topside testing of the electromagnetic aircraft launch system (EMALS).

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Congressman Bobby Scott, D-Va., Congressman Rob Wittman, R-Va., and Congressman John McGuire, R-Va., joined Phelan for a portion of the visit.

With a workforce of more than 26,000 people, NNS is the largest industrial employer in Virginia. The shipyard is one of two shipyards capable of designing and building nuclear-powered submarines for the U.S. Navy and designs, builds, refuels and defuels nuclear-powered aircraft carriers.

