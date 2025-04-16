SIMPLYPROTEIN DEBUTS BOLD NEW BRANDING, 'STACKED' CANDY-LIKE PROTEIN BARS & 2 NEW PROTEIN TORTILLA CHIP FLAVOURS

Simply Protein Logo

CHFA NOW Vancouver attendees are invited to Booth #609A to experience and sample new brand and products.

TORONTO, CANADA, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SimplyProtein , the B Corp-certified makers of premium, Better-For-You, plant-powered protein snacks, is planning to WOW attendees of this year's CHFA NOW Vancouver (April 26-27) with the first-in-Canada sneak peek of its reimagined branding and packaging design, brand new, category-innovating snack bar, and two deliciously zesty additions to its best-selling protein tortilla chip line. As the only plant-based, BFY snack brand whose products all feature excellent protein, low sugar and calories, and fibre, SimplyProtein is, again, filling a significant gap within an extremely competitive category, and satisfying strong consumer demand for nutritious, indulgent snacks that don't sacrifice taste. The timing couldn't be better, with protein top-of-mind among consumers as a key component of healthful nutrition.BOLD NEW BRANDING and PACKAGINGSimplyProtein will reveal new branding across its portfolio, including an entirely new look and feel for its packaging that brings to life the brand's mission and DNA. Featuring a lighthearted vibe, bright colors, and more emphasis on its delicious, protein-rich, plant-powered products, the fresh new ethos effectively showcases SimplyProtein's playful personality and approachability, while stunning product photography better distinguishes it within the highly competitive snacking category. Additionally, the distinctive new branding is more cohesive, ensuring consumers can easily identify SimplyProtein products across grocery store aisles.STACKED BARS:“Like a BFY candy bar with uncompromised taste!”To address overwhelming consumer demand for protein snacks that taste great while supporting their lifestyle goals, SimplyProtein has created a BFY bar that tastes like a mainstream candy bar – but contains more protein and is sweetened naturally with agave and cane sugars; no artificial sweeteners in these bars! A true category-innovator, Stacked Bars are the first Better-For-You, plant-based, multi-layered protein-rich bar offering a candy bar-like experience outside of the performance bar set, for more of an everyday indulgence. In fact, Stacked Bars truly taste like a decadent treat and yet, contain 10 grams of plant-based protein that you wouldn't know was there if we didn't tell you.Perfect for satisfying indulgent cravings without compromising on taste or nutritional integrity, each 45 gram Stacked Bar contains 10 grams of plant protein, 7-8 grams of sugar, and 7-10 grams of fibre. Its four delicious layers feature a chewy base with crisps, nuts, or fruit, covered by a layer of caramel or fudge, topped with a layer of nuts for added crunch, and then enrobed in a delicious chocolatey coating. Stacked Bars will debut in three delicious flavours, Salted Caramel Crisp, Tangy Cherry Nut, and Fudgy Almond Crunch, starting this fall in Canada and late summer in the U.S. Sold for convenience as singles for $2.99-$3.49 and as a four-bar box for $10.99-$11.99.INDULGENT SNACKING WITH TWO ZESTY NEW FLAVOURS OF RESTAURANT-STYLE TORTILLA CHIPSFollowing the successful launch of its Restaurant-Style Protein Tortilla chips in May 2024, this year SimplyProtein will preview two NEW bold-flavoured additions to the hugely popular line: Jalapeno Ranch and Fiesta Taco. Unlike any other protein tortilla chip in the market, these new flavours are perfect for chip lovers seeking a zestier, more robust taste and snacking experience that doesn't leave you feeling stuffed after only a few chips. These BFY protein-rich chips have big, crave-worthy flavour in every crispy bite to satisfy even the most serious crunchy-salty craving while still delivering on nutrition, providing 12 grams of pea protein per serving. The new flavours join the original lineup of Sea Salt, Hint of Lime, and Hint of Habanero on-shelf across Canada this fall, and in the U.S. later in the summer. The 130 gram bags have a suggested retail price of $5.99-$6.99.CONTINUED MOMENTUM IN 2025Proudly Canadian-founded and owned, SimplyProtein was acquired and relaunched in 2020. In 2024, the B Corp-certified company became one of the fastest-growing brands in North America, with equal momentum in 2025. Recent key accomplishments include: delivering double-digit year-over-year growth; recruiting a number of strategic hires including the company's first President/Chief Commercial Officer; launching four new products; growing its retail footprint across the U.S. and Canada; moving into a new, dedicated headquarters; launching its largest integrated marketing campaign; being selected as a KeHe CARETrade Partner for 2025-26, establishing it among some of the world's most admired purpose-led brands; and kicking off its Wellness Collective with initiatives that authentically prioritize giving back and paying it forward in the communities its people live and work. The brand champions practices that support long-term environmental and human health, innovating plant-based snacks that perfectly balance taste and protein because it believes this is a healthier, more sustainable choice.Owned by Wellness Natural Inc., SimplyProtein's portfolio of fueling and indulgent snacks includes Restaurant-Style Tortilla Chips, Crispy Bars, Dipped Bars, Ready-to-Drink Shakes, and now its new Stacked Bars. The brand can be purchased across Canada and the U.S. including in Loblaws, Metro, Sobeys, Costco, Central Market, Costco, Fresh Thyme Market, H-E-B, King Soopers, Meijer, The Giant Company, Thrive Market, Whole Foods, and many more, as well as Amazon, SimplyProtein in Canada, and SimplyProtein in the U.S. To learn more about and follow our brand, please visit us on Facebook @SimplyProteinUSA, Instagram @simplyprotein, TikTok @simplyproteinofficial, and LinkedIn @simplyprotein.** To schedule an interview with executives from SimplyProtein, please contact Michelle Kellner at ... / 647-998-9813.

