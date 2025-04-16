Morgan Lim On Xraised: A Fresh Look At Sales Through The Lens Of Time

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Author and Sales Trainer, Strategist Shares a Time-Based Approach to Sales Performance and Precision

SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In his recent interview with Xraised, Morgan Lim-sale trainer, strategist, and author of Unleashing the Power of Time-provides honest insight into how sales professionals can take charge of their pipeline, priorities, and performance by reevaluating their relationship with time.

Instead of providing yet another sales playbook rooted in hustle culture or vague advice, Lim's book presents a time-centric framework aimed at helping revenue teams operate with greater clarity, alignment, and purpose. Drawing from his decades of experience as a top-performing Account Executive, Lim's methodology emphasizes less on chasing and more on working smarter-with time as the anchor.

“Sales isn't just about hitting the numbers-it's about how well you manage your time to achieve that goal,” Lim shared during the interview.“Once you align your selling time with the right opportunities, your entire sales process becomes more effective.”

At the center of this approach is the OPPTIC Methodology-a framework developed by Lim to help sellers qualify deals and validate champions by focusing on Outcome, Pain, People, Timeline, Impact, and Criteria. This time-based structure enables sellers to prioritize genuine opportunities, align with decision-makers, and progress deals within the available timeframe.

Along with OPPTIC, Lim introduces:

The 60-3-35 Formula: A guide for structuring daily, weekly, and monthly focus to maximize selling time.

The MAP Closing Strategy: A Mutual Accountability Plan aimed at helping sellers and buyers align on the final steps for closing-eliminating guesswork and reducing wasted cycles.

These tools are already being embraced by innovative revenue teams, especially in the tech sector, as they aim to minimize pipeline drag and enhance forecasting confidence.

“You don't need to pursue 100 leads if 10 are genuine and ready-especially if you know how to identify them,” Lim added.

The interview touches on:

How Unleashing the Power of Time is transforming how sales leaders approach forecasting and resource allocation

Aligning time with energy and priorities leads to more meaningful workdays.

Success stories from teams utilizing OPPTIC to optimize motion and enhance close rates

Unleashing the Power of Time has become a trusted resource for sales professionals looking to sell with greater intention rather than intensity. Whether you're forming a new team or enhancing an established one, Morgan Lim's insights provide a timely perspective on what it means to sell effectively in today's world.

