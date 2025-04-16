'Changing The Future With Hydrogen' Toray & Mt. MELVIL Unveil Third Brand Film With John Mcenroe As An Anger Translator

Left to Right: John McEnroe, Mitsuo Ohya (CEO, Toray)

Together, Let's form a doubles team and take on the challenge!

Toray Weekly

TOKYO, JAPAN, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mt. MELVIL Inc. , a creative production company with offices in Los Angeles and Tokyo, has once again teamed up with Toray Industries, Inc. to produce the third installment of Toray's corporate brand film series, following“Straight Path” and“A Revolution in Aviation.” The new brand-film premieres on April 16th, directed by Laurent Barthelemy, and spotlights Toray's hydrogen-related business as a bold response to the global challenge of climate change.“This project beautifully captures the essence of the Toray brand. As Toray approaches its 100th anniversary next year, we felt deeply inspired by its unwavering dedication to innovation and its quiet strength as a global Japanese brand. It was this very spirit that made such a unique and bold concept possible. From the earliest creative discussions, this was the idea we most wanted to bring to life with Toray. We are truly grateful to President Ohya and everyone at Toray who believed in the vision and entrusted Mt. MELVIL with its execution. We would also like to thank Mr. John McEnroe for embracing the humor and heart of this project with such passion and charisma,” said Airi Yamawaki, head of Mt. MELVIL Tokyo.Toray's innovative hydrogen-related technologies are shaping a sustainable energy future, but the science can be complex. Enter John McEnroe, who passionately-and provocatively-brings Toray's commitment to clean energy innovation to life. Don't miss this unique glimpse into the fiery determination driving Toray's leadership in sustainability.The film is now available on Toray's official YouTube channel.Watch the full videos here:Full Version:30 Seconds Version:About TorayToray Industries, Inc. is a global leader in advanced materials innovation, providing solutions in fibers, textiles, plastics, chemicals, and carbon fiber composites. Founded in 1926 and headquartered in Tokyo, Toray is committed to sustainability, innovation, and shaping a better world through science.About Mt. MELVILMt. MELVIL is a creative production studio based in Los Angeles and Tokyo. Known for its bold storytelling and cross-cultural productions, Mt. MELVIL develops original content and branded films that challenge norms, spark emotion, and inspire action.Media Contact[For inquiries regarding Toray's hydrogen-related business and brand content]Toray Industries, Inc.Corporate Communications Department...y@toray_official[For inquiries regarding video production]Mt. MELVIL Inc.Public Relations...CREDITS:Director: Laurent Barthelemy / Director of Photography: Erwan Cloarec / AD: Hideaki Jimbo / Executive Producer: Airi Yamawaki / Producer: Yusuke Tamura / Communication Planner: Mutsumi Gustavich / Creative Planning: Mt

【TORAY】You Cannot Be Serious! - McEnroe x Toray announcement

