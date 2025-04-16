Maravai Lifesciences (MRVI) Earnings Call Raises Questions Amid Legal Allegations – Hagens Berman

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdingsfell nearly 6% on March 19, 2025, following revelations that the company's financial reporting contained material weaknesses. This decline adds to a 21% plunge on February 25, when Maravai postponed its fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 earnings release.

The developments have sparked a securities class action lawsuit alleging the company misled investors about its internal controls, revenue recognition practices, and goodwill valuation.

Class Period: Aug. 7, 2024 – Feb. 24, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 5, 2025

Earnings Call Insights Bolster Allegations:

During the company's recent earnings call, CFO Kevin Herde provided detailed explanations for the financial reporting issues that delayed Maravai's results. Specifically, Herde admitted that an error in revenue recognition timing tied to a shipment resulted in $3.9 million being improperly recorded in Q2 2024 instead of Q3. Herde acknowledged that this improper accounting stemmed from differing contractual terms for the order-a deviation that was not communicated promptly to the accounting team.

Herde also addressed goodwill accounting concerns, revealing that Maravai required additional time to assess a potential impairment charge related to its Alphazyme acquisition. Ultimately, the company recorded an $11.9 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge after determining that Alphazyme's carrying value exceeded its estimated fair value. Herde conceded that these issues highlighted material weaknesses in Maravai's internal controls over revenue recognition and goodwill impairment assessments-one of the claims raised by plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (MRVI) Securities Class Action:

These disclosures follow the filing of an investor class action alleging that Maravai issued misleading statements about its financial health during the class period spanning August 7, 2024, to February 24, 2025. The lawsuit contends that Maravai overstated revenue and goodwill while failing to disclose systemic weaknesses in its internal controls.

The truth allegedly emerged on February 25, 2025, when Maravai announced it was postponing its earnings release and assessing both a goodwill impairment charge and the sufficiency of its internal controls over financial reporting. The announcement triggered a sharp sell-off, with analysts downgrading the stock and slashing price targets.

Hagens Berman's Investigation:

“We are closely examining the recent disclosures by Maravai LifeSciences, particularly the material weaknesses in internal controls over financial reporting and the adjustments to revenue and goodwill,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman Partner leading the firm's probe.

