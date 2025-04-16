Matchawards Welcomes Digital Marketing Expert Fredrick Muriithi As An Economic Development Organization (EDO) Partner

MatchAwards

MERU, MERU, KENYA, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MatchAwards , the cutting-edge ITO-powered economic development platform, is redefining how businesses, governments, and investors connect to funding and growth opportunities. Fueled by the GovTide Engine and its newly introduced ITO and cryptocurrency, MatchAwards is building a seamless, transparent, and AI-driven ecosystem to unlock global economic potential. Today, we are excited to announce Fredrick Muriithi , an accomplished digital marketing strategist, as our latest Economic Development Organization (EDO) partner.With over 12 years of experience in digital marketing, Fredrick has honed his expertise in audience engagement, brand storytelling, and data-driven marketing. His work in growing brands and optimizing digital visibility has made him a sought-after strategist. Now, as an EDO partner, Fredrick is committed to helping businesses, startups, and entrepreneurs leverage MatchAwards' resources to secure government contracts, grants, and funding opportunities."Businesses need the right platforms to thrive, and MatchAwards is a game-changer in economic development. I look forward to using my expertise to help more entrepreneurs and businesses access funding and scale their success," said Fredrick Muriithi.Driving Economic Impact Through Strategic InfluenceBy partnering with industry leaders like Fredrick Muriithi, MatchAwards is expanding its reach and ensuring that more businesses gain access to funding and growth opportunities. This collaboration strengthens our mission to empower entrepreneurs, startups, and investors with AI-powered solutions and blockchain-backed financial tools.🔹 Key Benefits of this Partnership:✔ Greater visibility for businesses seeking funding and contract opportunities✔ Enhanced engagement with global investors and industry professionals✔ Digital marketing expertise to drive awareness and platform adoption✔ Leveraging blockchain and ITO-powered tools for a secure and seamless experienceBe Part of the Future of Economic DevelopmentWith Fredrick Muriithi joining the MatchAwards network, even more businesses and entrepreneurs will gain access to life-changing funding and partnership opportunities. This is just the beginning-as we grow our network of EDO partners, we are building a global economic powerhouse that connects businesses to success.Explore game-changing economic opportunities today at MatchAwards .📲 Connect with Fredrick Muriithi:🔹 LinkedIn: Fredrick Muriithi🔹 Facebook: Freddy Muriithi🔹 Twitter (X): @fredprincew🔹 Instagram: @freddym🔹 YouTube: @fredrickmuriithiAbout MatchAwardsMatchAwards is a trailblazing economic development platform that harnesses the power of AI, blockchain, and cryptocurrency to connect businesses, investors, and governments to high-value opportunities. Backed by the GovTide Engine and a newly launched ITO, MatchAwards streamlines access to government contracts, grants, and financing, ensuring businesses of all sizes can thrive in a rapidly evolving economic landscape. By eliminating barriers to funding and creating a secure, AI-driven ecosystem, MatchAwards is unlocking new possibilities for economic growth worldwide.

