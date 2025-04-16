MTE Named Top Workplace For 2Nd Straight Year

Representatives from MTE Corporation proudly accept the Top Workplace award from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel for the 2nd year running.

MTE Corporation Announces They Have Again Been Named a Top Workplace by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

- Ahsan Javed, President, MTEMENOMONEE FALLS, WI, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MTE Corporation , a wholly owned subsidiary of Steel Partners and leading global supplier of power quality solutions, is proud to announce that they have again been named a Top Workplace by The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. This award highlights outstanding businesses in Southeastern Wisconsin based on direct employee feedback. MTE Corporation is honored in 2025 to join the ranks of the many multi-year recipients of this esteemed award.President, Ahsan Javed shared,“We're thrilled to once again be recognized as one of the leading workplaces in our region. This award is a testament to the commitment and hard work of our incredible, talented team. As we mark our second year earning this achievement, we remain committed to creating a workplace that inspires, empowers, and enables our people to reach new heights-driving us toward even greater success.”For 2025, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel invited over 2,200 organizations to survey their employees, with 164 earning recognition as top workplaces. Employers earn the Top Workplaces recognition when their employee feedback exceeds national benchmarks. The confidential survey allows team members to rate the company on various aspects such as leadership, career advancement opportunities, workplace flexibility, compensation, benefits, and the impact of company policies on innovation and morale.Charlene Franz, Vice President of Human Resources and Environment, Health, & Safety at MTE Corporation, further emphasized the significance of the award,“This recognition shines a light on the vibrant culture we've built-anchored in our values of teamwork, integrity, respect and commitment. It's a culture fueled by purpose and sustained by the people who bring their best to work every day. We couldn't have achieved this without the passion, talent, and dedication of all our people.”Being named a Top Workplace a second year in a row is a noteworthy achievement. Looking ahead, MTE remains dedicated to fostering an environment where team members feel empowered and appreciated, while providing access to the tools to help them succeed both professionally and personally.About MTE CorporationMTE Corporation is a global supplier of power quality products designed to improve the reliability of power electronic systems. MTE designs, manufactures, and distributes passive harmonic filters, line/load reactors, link chokes, dV/dt and sinewave motor protection filters, TEALPower Conditioning and Distribution Units, and custom magnetic products for the most demanding industries. MTE Corporation is an operating company within the Diversified Industrial Segment of Steel Partners Holding L.P. For more information, please visit .About Steel PartnersSteel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE: SPLP) is a diversified global holding company that owns and operates businesses and has significant interests in leading companies in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. For more information about Steel Partners, please visit .

Cheryl Dillner

MTE Corporation

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

MTE Corporate Overview Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.