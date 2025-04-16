MRC Global Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2025 Results

Preliminary First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:



Revenue of approximately $710 million, a 7% sequential increase

Net income from continuing operations of approximately $7 million

Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $35 million, or 4.9% of sales

Gross Profit of approximately $142 million, or 20.0% of sales

Adjusted Gross Profit of approximately $153 million, or 21.5% of sales Cash flow provided by continuing operations of approximately $20 million

Rob Saltiel, MRC Global's President and CEO stated,“I am very pleased with our strong start to the year, with activity levels and margins exceeding expectations. Our US segment drove the sequential revenue increase, led by 13% growth in DIET, 8% in Gas Utilities and 6% in PTI. We are optimistic about continued revenue growth in the second quarter, and we estimate a high-single to low-double digit percentage increase in sequential sales supported by our growing US backlog, which is up more than 20% since the beginning of this year.

“Although we recognize the potential for headwinds in the global economy, we believe the strong rebound in our Gas Utilities business, coupled with healthy activity levels in DIET and a favorable PTI customer mix, position us well for future success. The recent volatility in our share price also provides an opportunity for us to begin execution of our $125 million share repurchase program in the second quarter.”

Additional first quarter 2025 earnings and annual outlook information will be provided in the company's upcoming earnings release and earnings call in May.

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the reconciliations of Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA to their nearest GAAP measures in this release. As used in this release, DIET refers to business in our downstream, industrial and energy transition sector, and PTI refers to business in our production and transmission infrastructure sector with respect to our upstream and midstream oil and gas customers.

The company has prepared the estimates presented above in good faith based upon the company's internal reporting and expectations as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2025. These estimates are preliminary, unaudited, subject to completion, reflect the company's current good faith estimates and may be revised as a result of management's further review of the company's results. The company and its auditors have not completed the normal quarterly review procedures as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and there can be no assurance that the company's final results for this quarterly period will not differ from these estimates. Any such differences could be material. During the course of the preparation of the company's consolidated financial statements and related notes as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2025, the company may identify items that would require it to make material adjustments to the preliminary financial information. These estimates should not be viewed as a substitute for full interim financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these preliminary estimates as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2025 are not necessarily indicative of the results to be achieved for the remainder of 2025 or any future period.

About MRC Global Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, MRC Global (NYSE: MRC) is the leading global distributor of pipe, valves, fittings (PVF) and other infrastructure products and services to diversified end-markets including the gas utilities, downstream, industrial and energy transition, and production and transmission infrastructure sectors.

