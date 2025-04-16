Vislink Wins TV Tech NAB Best Of Show Award For World’S Smallest Cellular Bonding Transmitter, Dragonfly V 5G

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Vislink Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: VISL) a global technology leader in the capture, delivery, and management of high-quality live video and associated data in the broadcast, public safety and defense sectors, announced today that itsminiature wireless video camera transmitter won the prestigious

Designed specifically for immersive, on-the-move live productions, DragonFly V 5G impressed judges with its ultra-compact design, lightning-fast performance, and advanced live HD video transmission capabilities over 5G. As the world's smallest cellular bonding transmitter, the DragonFly V 5G is an ideal solution for broadcasters and content creators who need to transmit high-quality video seamlessly in real-time, even in the most challenging environments.

“This award is a fantastic recognition of our team's dedication to pushing the boundaries of live video transmission,” said Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink.“DragonFly V 5G represents the future of mobile wireless transmission technology. The flexibility of 5G, coupled with its low latency and high-speed performance, provides broadcasters and public safety agencies with unparalleled capabilities to capture live footage anywhere, from drones to body-worn applications.”

The TV Tech NAB Best of Show Awards are evaluated by a panel of engineers and industry experts, and are selected based on innovation, feature set, perceived value and application in serving the industry.“The products nominated for the Best of Show program provide an outstanding overview of new technology on the show floor and shine a spotlight on the very best,” said the awards editorial team.

The Future of Live Video Transmission with 5G

DragonFly V 5G is perfectly suited for body-worn cameras, UAVs, and field applications, offering professional-grade video encoding and low latency transmission in a rugged, lightweight form factor. As the demand for private 5G networks continues to grow across industries, Vislink's 5G solutions are helping to enable this transformation.

In line with this evolution, Vislink has recently partnered with Ericsson to join its Enterprise Wireless Solutions Industry 4.0 Partner Program . This strategic collaboration aims to drive further innovation in private 5G networks, empowering industries to harness the full potential of 5G for live video transmission, both in broadcast and beyond.

Key features of the DragonFly V 5G include:



Ultra-compact and lightweight design for integration into drones and wearable setups

5G and Wi-Fi support for high-speed, IP-based video transmission

HEVC video encoding for high-quality, efficient streaming with end-to-end low latency

Remote configuration and control via Vislink's cloud-based management platform, LinkMatrix

World's smallest bonded cellular transmitter with SDI input Durable, field-ready build optimized for demanding environments

Whether used in sports broadcasting, news coverage, or public safety applications, DragonFly V 5G delivers the agility, performance, and versatility that today's professionals require.

To learn more about DragonFly V 5G and Vislink's suite of award-winning live video solutions, visit here .

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink Technologies is a global technology leader in capturing, delivering, and managing high-quality live video and associated data. With a renowned heritage in video communications encompassing over 50 years, Vislink has revolutionized live video communications by delivering the highest-quality video from the scene, even in the most challenging transmission conditions, enabling broadcasters, defense and public safety agencies to capture and share live video seamlessly and securely. Vislink provides live streaming solutions using RF, bonded cellular, 5G, and AI-driven technologies. Vislink's shares of common stock are publicly traded on the OTCQB Capital Market under the ticker symbol“VISL.”

For more information, visit .

Press inquiries:

Adrian Lambert

VP Marketing, Vislink Technologies

...

+44 7905 863352

