Bird Secures Over $650 Million In New Awards; Reinforces Defence, Clean Energy And Healthcare Portfolios

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bird Construction Inc. (TSX: BDT) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded five projects with a combined value of over $650 million across its infrastructure, industrial and buildings businesses.



Defence Construction Canada has awarded Bird a modified design-build contract to design and construct 200 new residential housing units in Ontario. Managed by the Canadian Forces Housing Agency, this project is part of the Residential Portfolio Capital Investment Plan initiative that aims to provide suitable housing solutions for Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members and their families. It is also part of a broader $1.4 billion investment over 20 years to enhance housing for CAF members while alleviating local housing demands.



Bird was selected for a new contract award as part of Dow's Path2Zero Program in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta to build the world's first net zero integrated ethylene cracker and derivatives site with respect to scope 1 and 2 emissions. This new contract falls under the Utilities & Power Infrastructure group within the hydrocarbon production area and supports Dow's commitment to sustainable and low-emission operations. Bird's scope of work includes civil, mechanical, structural, piping, electrical and instrumentation, buildings and insulation works.



Bird was awarded a construction management contract for the multi-phase expansion and renovation of the Cottonwoods long-term care (LTC) facility in Kelowna, B.C. The initial phase of the project involves constructing a new four-storey, 234-bed LTC facility on the existing site, including all LTC support services and an operations centre for managing facilities across seven Interior Health locations. Phase 2 will involve demolishing the 1975 portion of the site and constructing a new one-storey mass timber amenity space, linking the new building with the remaining 1985 structure. This project will significantly modernize the existing facility, providing substantial benefits to the Kelowna community.



Further to the recently announced projects to support Ontario Power Generation's (OPG) nuclear work program, Bird, through Indigenous-led joint venture Makhos Bird Joint Venture (MBJV), was awarded additional contracts for the design and construction of four projects that will support ongoing nuclear operations and refurbishment activities.

Bird, as part of a 50/50 general partnership, has executed a contract extension for early site development works at the Woodfibre LNG project. The agreement facilitates the site development, infrastructure, and foundations for the new LNG export facility, which is set to be the world's first net-zero facility of its kind. This state-of-the-art facility will produce 2.1 million tonnes of LNG annually, supporting global energy transition efforts by supplying Canadian natural gas to international markets seeking cleaner fuel alternatives.



“These new project awards underscore the continued demand in our infrastructure, industrial and buildings businesses in economically resilient sectors, and highlight our consistent presence in defence, chemicals, long-term care, clean power generation, energy and mining. Notably, the majority of these projects are with long-standing clients, an endorsement of the strong relationships we've forged through our consistent performance and collaboration,” said Teri McKibbon, President and CEO of Bird.“We also continue to increase our work program on large capital investment projects strengthening our risk-balanced combined backlog and further increasing our visibility to future additional scopes of work.”

About Bird Construction

Bird (TSX: BDT) is a leading Canadian construction and maintenance company operating from coast-to-coast-to-coast. Servicing all of Canada's major markets through a collaborative, safety-first approach, Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services, self-perform capabilities, and innovative solutions to the industrial, buildings, and infrastructure markets. For over 100 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders.