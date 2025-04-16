Record First Quarter Highlights The Stability Of HOMB; Strength Is No Accident

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CONWAY, Ark., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE: HOMB) (“Home” or the“Company”), parent company of Centennial Bank, released quarterly earnings today.

Quarterly Highlights Metric Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Net income $115.2 million $100.6 million $100.0 million $101.5 million $100.1 million Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) $111.9 million $99.8 million $99.0 million $103.9 million $99.2 million Total revenue (net) $260.1 million $258.4 million $258.0 million $254.6 million $246.4 million Income before income taxes $147.2 million $129.5 million $129.1 million $133.4 million $130.4 million Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (non-GAAP)(1) $147.2 million $146.2 million $148.0 million $141.4 million $134.9 million PPNR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) $142.8 million $145.2 million $146.6 million $141.9 million $133.7 million Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net) 56.58% 50.11% 50.03% 52.40% 52.92% Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) (non-GAAP)(1) 54.91% 49.74% 49.49% 52.59% 52.45% P5NR (Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)(1) 56.58% 56.57% 57.35% 55.54% 54.75% P5NR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 54.91% 56.20% 56.81% 55.73% 54.28% ROA 2.07% 1.77% 1.74% 1.79% 1.78% ROA, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 2.01% 1.76% 1.72% 1.83% 1.76% NIM 4.44% 4.39% 4.28% 4.27% 4.13% Purchase accounting accretion $1.4 million $1.6 million $1.9 million $1.9 million $2.8 million ROE 11.75% 10.13% 10.23% 10.73% 10.64% ROE, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 11.41% 10.05% 10.12% 10.98% 10.54% ROTCE (non-GAAP)(1) 18.39% 15.94% 16.26% 17.29% 17.22% ROTCE, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 17.87% 15.82% 16.09% 17.69% 17.07% Diluted earnings per share $0.58 $0.51 $0.50 $0.51 $0.50 Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) $0.56 $0.50 $0.50 $0.52 $0.49 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.56% 0.63% 0.63% 0.56% 0.48% Common equity tier 1 capital 15.4% 15.1% 14.7% 14.4% 14.3% Leverage 13.3% 13.0% 12.5% 12.3% 12.3% Tier 1 capital 15.4% 15.1% 14.7% 14.4% 14.3% Total risk-based capital 19.1% 18.7% 18.3% 18.0% 17.9% Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.87% 1.87% 2.11% 2.00% 2.00% Book value per share $20.40 $19.92 $19.91 $19.30 $18.98 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1) 13.15 12.68 12.67 12.08 11.79

“This industry boils down to revenue and expenses. The magic is, doing the simple things repeatedly and long enough, creating a compounding effect of success. A record setting first quarter has paved the way for a strong year,” said John Allison, Chairman and CEO of HOMB.

Operating Highlights

Net income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025 was $115.2 million, or $0.58 diluted earnings per share. Diluted earnings per share of $0.58 was a record for the Company. When adjusting for non-fundamental items, net income and diluted earnings per share on an as-adjusted basis (non-GAAP), were $111.9 million(1) and $0.56 per share(1), respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Our net interest margin was 4.44% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, compared to 4.39% for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024. The yield on loans was 7.38% and 7.49% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, as average loans increased from $14.80 billion to $14.89 billion. Additionally, the rate on interest bearing deposits decreased to 2.67% as of March 31, 2025, from 2.80% as of December 31, 2024, while average interest-bearing deposits increased from $12.86 billion to $13.20 billion.

During the first quarter of 2025, there was $1.3 million of event interest income compared to $1.5 million of event interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024. Purchase accounting accretion on acquired loans was $1.4 million and $1.6 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, and average purchase accounting loan discounts were $17.5 million and $19.1 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis was $217.2 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, and $219.5 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024. This decrease in net interest income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, was the result of a $10.0 million decrease in interest income, partially offset by a $7.7 million decrease in interest expense. The $7.7 million decrease in interest expense was due to a $3.8 million decrease in interest expense on deposits and a $3.6 million decrease in FHLB and other borrowed funds resulting from the payoff of the BTFP advance during the fourth quarter of 2024 and the declining interest rate environment. The $10.0 million decrease in interest income was primarily the result of a $7.6 million decrease in loan income, a $1.4 million decrease in investment income and a $965,000 decrease in income from deposits with other banks resulting from the payoff of the BTFP advance and the declining interest rate environment. The overall decrease in interest income and interest expense is primarily due to the declining interest rate environment.

The Company reported $45.4 million of non-interest income for the first quarter of 2025. The most important components of non-interest income were $11.4 million from other income, $10.7 million from other service charges and fees, $9.7 million from service charges on deposit accounts, $4.8 million from trust fees, $3.6 million in mortgage lending income, $2.7 million from dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB and other, $1.8 million from the increase in cash value of life insurance and $442,000 from the fair value adjustment for marketable securities. Included within other income was $3.9 million in special income from equity investments.

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2025 was $112.9 million. The most important components of non-interest expense were $61.9 million from salaries and employee benefits, $28.1 million in other operating expense, $14.4 million in occupancy and equipment expenses and $8.6 million in data processing expenses. For the first quarter of 2025, our efficiency ratio was 42.22%, and our efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP), was 42.84%(1).

Financial Condition

Total loans receivable were $14.95 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $14.76 billion at December 31, 2024. Total loans receivable of $14.95 billion were a record for the Company. Total deposits were $17.54 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $17.15 billion at December 31, 2024. Total assets were $22.99 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $22.49 billion at December 31, 2024.

During the first quarter of 2025, the Company had a $187.6 million increase in loans. Our community banking footprint experienced $291.5 million in organic loan growth during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and Centennial CFG experienced $103.9 million of organic loan decline and had loans of $1.71 billion at March 31, 2025.

Non-performing loans to total loans were 0.60% and 0.67% at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.56% and 0.63% at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. Net loans recovered were $4.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and net loans charged-off were $53.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company completed an asset quality cleanup project which resulted in the significant level of charge-offs. The charge-off detail by region for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 can be seen below.

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 (in thousands) Texas Arkansas Centennial

CFG Shore

Premier

Finance Florida Alabama Total Charge-offs $ 444 $ 474 $ - $ 53 $ 2,479 $ 8 $ 3,458 Recoveries (6,514 ) (228 ) (658 ) (3 ) (117 ) (2 ) (7,522 ) Net (recoveries)

charge-offs $ (6,070 ) $ 246 $ (658 ) $ 50 $ 2,362 $ 6 $ (4,064 )





For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 (in thousands) Texas Arkansas Centennial

CFG Shore

Premier

Finance Florida Alabama Total Charge-offs $ 47,774 $ 2,108 $ 1,973 $ 1,457 $ 637 $ 10 $ 53,959 Recoveries (174 ) (181 ) - (15 ) (193 ) (2 ) (565 ) Net charge-offs $ 47,600 $ 1,927 $ 1,973 $ 1,442 $ 444 $ 8 $ 53,394

At March 31, 2025, non-performing loans were $89.6 million, and non-performing assets were $129.4 million. At December 31, 2024, non-performing loans were $98.9 million, and non-performing assets were $142.4 million.

The table below shows the non-performing loans and non-performing assets by region as March 31, 2025:

(in thousands) Texas Arkansas Centennial

CFG Shore

Premier

Finance Florida Alabama Total Non-accrual loans 23,694 15,214 2,766 5,444 39,108 157 86,383 Loans 90+ days past due 3,264 - - - - - 3,264 Total non-performing loans 26,958 15,214 2,766 5,444 39,108 157 89,647 Foreclosed assets held for sale 15,357 1,052 22,820 - 451 - 39,680 Other non-performing assets 63 - - - - - 63 Total other non-performing assets 15,420 1,052 22,820 - 451 - 39,743 Total non-performing assets 42,378 16,266 25,586 5,444 39,559 157 129,390

The table below shows the non-performing loans and non-performing assets by region as December 31, 2024:

(in thousands) Texas Arkansas Centennial

CFG Shore

Premier

Finance Florida Alabama Total Non-accrual loans 23,494 18,448 7,390 5,537 38,778 206 93,853 Loans 90+ days past due 4,134 538 - - 362 - 5,034 Total non-performing loans 27,628 18,986 7,390 5,537 39,140 206 98,887 Foreclosed assets held for sale 13,924 757 22,775 - 5,951 - 43,407 Other non-performing assets 63 - - - - - 63 Total other non-performing assets 13,987 757 22,775 - 5,951 - 43,470 Total non-performing assets 41,615 19,743 30,165 5,537 45,091 206 142,357

The Company's allowance for credit losses on loans was $279.9 million at March 31, 2025, or 1.87% of total loans, compared to the allowance for credit losses on loans of $275.9 million, or 1.87% of total loans, at December 31, 2024. As of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the Company's allowance for credit losses on loans was 312.27% and 278.99% of its total non-performing loans, respectively. The increase in the allowance for credit losses reflects the net recoveries during the quarter.

Stockholders' equity was $4.04 billion at March 31, 2025, which increased approximately $81.5 million from December 31, 2024. The net increase in stockholders' equity is primarily associated with the $76.5 million increase in retained earnings and the $31.6 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss, which was partially offset by the $29.7 million in stock repurchases for the quarter. Book value per common share was $20.40 at March 31, 2025, compared to $19.92 at December 31, 2024. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $13.15(1) at March 31, 2025, compared to at December 31, 2024. Book value per common share and tangible book value per common share, as of March 31, 2025, were both records for the Company.

Branches

The Company currently has 75 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, 58 branches in Texas, 5 branches in Alabama and one branch in New York City.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures--including net income (earnings), as adjusted; pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR); PPNR, as adjusted; pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net); pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage; pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage, as adjusted; diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted; return on average assets, as adjusted; return on average assets excluding intangible amortization; return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization; return on average common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization; efficiency ratio, as adjusted; tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets--to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant items or transactions that management believes are not indicative of the Company's primary business operating results. Since the presentation of these GAAP performance measures and their impact differ between companies, management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's business. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

General

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's plans, expectations, goals and outlook for the future, including future financial results. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events, performance or results. When we use words or phrases like“may,”“plan,”“propose,”“contemplate,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“intend,”“continue,”“expect,”“project,”“predict,”“estimate,”“could,”“should,”“would” and similar expressions, you should consider them as identifying forward-looking statements, although we may use other phrasing. Forward-looking statements of this type speak only as of the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and unemployment, including any future impacts from inflation or changes in tariffs or trade policies; the ability to identify, complete and successfully integrate new acquisitions; the risk that expected cost savings and other benefits from acquisitions may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; diversion of management time on acquisition-related issues; the availability of and access to capital and liquidity on terms acceptable to us; legislative and regulatory changes and risks and expenses associated with current and future legislation and regulations; technological changes and cybersecurity risks and incidents; the effects of changes in accounting policies and practices; changes in governmental monetary and fiscal policies; political instability, military conflicts and other major domestic or international events; the impacts of recent or future adverse weather events, including hurricanes, and other natural disasters; disruptions, uncertainties and related effects on credit quality, liquidity and other aspects of our business and operations that may result from any future public health crises; competition from other financial institutions; potential claims, expenses and other adverse effects related to current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other government actions; potential increases in deposit insurance assessments, increased regulatory scrutiny or market disruptions resulting from financial challenges in the banking industry; changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements; and other factors described in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), including those factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on February 27, 2025.

Home BancShares, Inc. Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) Mar. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 Sep. 30, 2024 Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 319,747 $ 281,063 $ 265,408 $ 229,209 $ 205,262 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 975,983 629,284 752,269 829,507 969,996 Cash and cash equivalents 1,295,730 910,347 1,017,677 1,058,716 1,175,258 Federal funds sold 6,275 3,725 6,425 - 5,200 Investment securities - available-for-sale, net of allowance for credit losses 3,003,320 3,072,639 3,270,620 3,344,539 3,400,884 Investment securities - held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 1,269,896 1,275,204 1,277,090 1,278,853 1,280,586 Total investment securities 4,273,216 4,347,843 4,547,710 4,623,392 4,681,470 Loans receivable 14,952,116 14,764,500 14,823,979 14,781,457 14,513,673 Allowance for credit losses (279,944 ) (275,880 ) (312,574 ) (295,856 ) (290,294 ) Loans receivable, net 14,672,172 14,488,620 14,511,405 14,485,601 14,223,379 Bank premises and equipment, net 384,843 386,322 388,776 383,691 389,618 Foreclosed assets held for sale 39,680 43,407 43,040 41,347 30,650 Cash value of life insurance 221,621 219,786 219,353 218,198 215,424 Accrued interest receivable 115,983 120,129 118,871 120,984 119,029 Deferred tax asset, net 170,120 186,697 176,629 195,041 202,882 Goodwill 1,398,253 1,398,253 1,398,253 1,398,253 1,398,253 Core deposit intangible 38,280 40,327 42,395 44,490 46,630 Other assets 376,030 345,292 352,583 350,192 347,928 Total assets $ 22,992,203 $ 22,490,748 $ 22,823,117 $ 22,919,905 $ 22,835,721 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits: Demand and non-interest-bearing $ 4,079,289 $ 4,006,115 $ 3,937,168 $ 4,068,302 $ 4,115,603 Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 11,586,106 11,347,850 10,966,426 11,150,516 11,047,258 Time deposits 1,876,096 1,792,332 1,802,116 1,736,985 1,703,269 Total deposits 17,541,491 17,146,297 16,705,710 16,955,803 16,866,130 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 161,401 162,350 179,416 137,996 176,107 FHLB and other borrowed funds 600,500 600,750 1,300,750 1,301,050 1,301,050 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 207,154 181,080 238,058 230,011 241,345 Subordinated debentures 439,102 439,246 439,394 439,542 439,688 Total liabilities 18,949,648 18,529,723 18,863,328 19,064,402 19,024,320 Stockholders' equity Common stock 1,982 1,989 1,989 1,997 2,008 Capital surplus 2,246,312 2,272,794 2,272,100 2,295,893 2,326,824 Retained earnings 2,018,801 1,942,350 1,880,562 1,819,412 1,753,994 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (224,540 ) (256,108 ) (194,862 ) (261,799 ) (271,425 ) Total stockholders' equity 4,042,555 3,961,025 3,959,789 3,855,503 3,811,401 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 22,992,203 $ 22,490,748 $ 22,823,117 $ 22,919,905 $ 22,835,721





Home BancShares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Three Months Ended (In thousands) Mar. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 Sep. 30, 2024 Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Mar. 31, 2025 Mar. 31, 2024 Interest income: Loans $ 270,784 $ 278,409 $ 281,977 $ 274,324 $ 265,294 $ 270,784 $ 265,294 Investment securities Taxable 27,433 28,943 31,006 32,587 33,229 27,433 33,229 Tax-exempt 7,650 7,704 7,704 7,769 7,803 7,650 7,803 Deposits - other banks 6,620 7,585 12,096 12,564 10,528 6,620 10,528 Federal funds sold 55 73 62 59 61 55 61 Total interest income 312,542 322,714 332,845 327,303 316,915 312,542 316,915 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 86,786 90,564 97,785 95,741 92,548 86,786 92,548 Federal funds purchased - - 1 - - - - FHLB and other borrowed funds 5,902 9,541 14,383 14,255 14,276 5,902 14,276 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 1,074 1,346 1,335 1,363 1,404 1,074 1,404 Subordinated debentures 4,124 4,121 4,121 4,122 4,097 4,124 4,097 Total interest expense 97,886 105,572 117,625 115,481 112,325 97,886 112,325 Net interest income 214,656 217,142 215,220 211,822 204,590 214,656 204,590 Provision for credit losses on loans - 16,700 18,200 8,000 5,500 - 5,500 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on unfunded commitments - - 1,000 - (1,000 ) - (1,000 ) (Recovery of) provision for credit losses on investment securities - - (330 ) - - - - Total credit loss expense - 16,700 18,870 8,000 4,500 - 4,500 Net interest income after credit loss expense 214,656 200,442 196,350 203,822 200,090 214,656 200,090 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 9,650 9,935 9,888 9,714 9,686 9,650 9,686 Other service charges and fees 10,689 11,651 10,490 10,679 10,189 10,689 10,189 Trust fees 4,760 4,526 4,403 4,722 5,066 4,760 5,066 Mortgage lending income 3,599 3,518 4,437 4,276 3,558 3,599 3,558 Insurance commissions 535 483 595 565 508 535 508 Increase in cash value of life insurance 1,842 1,215 1,161 1,279 1,195 1,842 1,195 Dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB & other 2,718 2,820 2,637 2,998 3,007 2,718 3,007 Gain on SBA loans 288 218 145 56 198 288 198 (Loss) gain on branches, equipment and other assets, net (163 ) 26 32 2,052 (8 ) (163 ) (8 ) (Loss) gain on OREO, net (376 ) (2,423 ) 85 49 17 (376 ) 17 Fair value adjustment for marketable securities 442 850 1,392 (274 ) 1,003 442 1,003 Other income 11,442 8,403 7,514 6,658 7,380 11,442 7,380 Total non-interest income 45,426 41,222 42,779 42,774 41,799 45,426 41,799 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 61,855 60,824 58,861 60,427 60,910 61,855 60,910 Occupancy and equipment 14,425 14,526 14,546 14,408 14,551 14,425 14,551 Data processing expense 8,558 9,324 9,088 8,935 9,147 8,558 9,147 Other operating expenses 28,090 27,536 27,550 29,415 26,888 28,090 26,888 Total non-interest expense 112,928 112,210 110,045 113,185 111,496 112,928 111,496 Income before income taxes 147,154 129,454 129,084 133,411 130,393 147,154 130,393 Income tax expense 31,945 28,890 29,046 31,881 30,284 31,945 30,284 Net income $ 115,209 $ 100,564 $ 100,038 $ 101,530 $ 100,109 $ 115,209 $ 100,109





Home BancShares, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Three Months Ended (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) Mar. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 Sep. 30, 2024 Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Mar. 31, 2025 Mar. 31, 2024 PER SHARE DATA Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.58 $ 0.51 $ 0.50 $ 0.51 $ 0.50 $ 0.58 $ 0.50 Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 0.56 0.50 0.50 0.52 0.49 0.56 0.49 Basic earnings per common share 0.58 0.51 0.50 0.51 0.50 0.58 0.50 Dividends per share - common 0.195 0.195 0.195 0.18 0.18 0.195 0.18 Book value per common share 20.40 19.92 19.91 19.30 18.98 20.40 18.98 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1) 13.15 12.68 12.67 12.08 11.79 13.15 11.79 STOCK INFORMATION Average common shares outstanding 198,657 198,863 199,380 200,319 201,210 198,657 201,210 Average diluted shares outstanding 198,852 198,973 199,461 200,465 201,390 198,852 201,390 End of period common shares outstanding 198,206 198,882 198,879 199,746 200,797 198,206 200,797 ANNUALIZED PERFORMANCE METRICS Return on average assets (ROA) 2.07 % 1.77 % 1.74 % 1.79 % 1.78 % 2.07 % 1.78 % Return on average assets, as adjusted: (ROA, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1) 2.01 % 1.76 % 1.72 % 1.83 % 1.76 % 2.01 % 1.76 % Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1) 2.24 % 1.92 % 1.88 % 1.94 % 1.93 % 2.24 % 1.93 % Return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1) 2.18 % 1.91 % 1.86 % 1.98 % 1.91 % 2.18 % 1.91 % Return on average common equity (ROE) 11.75 % 10.13 % 10.23 % 10.73 % 10.64 % 11.75 % 10.64 % Return on average common equity, as adjusted: (ROE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1) 11.41 % 10.05 % 10.12 % 10.98 % 10.54 % 11.41 % 10.54 % Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) (non-GAAP)(1) 18.39 % 15.94 % 16.26 % 17.29 % 17.22 % 18.39 % 17.22 % Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted: (ROTCE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1) 17.87 % 15.82 % 16.09 % 17.69 % 17.07 % 17.87 % 17.07 % Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1) 18.64 % 16.18 % 16.51 % 17.56 % 17.50 % 18.64 % 17.50 % Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1) 18.12 % 16.07 % 16.34 % 17.97 % 17.34 % 18.12 % 17.34 % (1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.





Home BancShares, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) Mar. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 Sep. 30, 2024 Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Mar. 31, 2025 Mar. 31, 2024 Efficiency ratio 42.22 % 42.24 % 41.42 % 43.17 % 44.22 % 42.22 % 44.22 % Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 42.84 % 42.00 % 41.66 % 42.59 % 44.43 % 42.84 % 44.43 % Net interest margin - FTE (NIM) 4.44 % 4.39 % 4.28 % 4.27 % 4.13 % 4.44 % 4.13 % Fully taxable equivalent adjustment $ 2,534 $ 2,398 $ 2,616 $ 2,628 $ 892 $ 2,534 $ 892 Total revenue (net) 260,082 258,364 257,999 254,596 246,389 260,082 246,389 Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (non-GAAP)(1) 147,154 146,154 147,954 141,411 134,893 147,154 134,893 PPNR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 142,821 145,209 146,562 141,886 133,728 142,821 133,728 Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net) 56.58 % 50.11 % 50.03 % 52.40 % 52.92 % 56.58 % 52.92 % Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) (non-GAAP)(1) 54.91 % 49.74 % 49.49 % 52.59 % 52.45 % 54.91 % 52.45 % P5NR (Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)(1) 56.58 % 56.57 % 57.35 % 55.54 % 54.75 % 56.58 % 54.75 % P5NR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 54.91 % 56.20 % 56.81 % 55.73 % 54.28 % 54.91 % 54.28 % Total purchase accounting accretion $ 1,378 $ 1,610 $ 1,878 $ 1,873 $ 2,772 $ 1,378 $ 2,772 Average purchase accounting loan discounts 17,493 19,090 20,832 22,788 24,820 17,493 24,820 OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES Advertising $ 1,928 $ 1,941 $ 1,810 $ 1,692 $ 1,654 $ 1,928 $ 1,654 Amortization of intangibles 2,047 2,068 2,095 2,140 2,140 2,047 2,140 Electronic banking expense 3,055 3,307 3,569 3,412 3,156 3,055 3,156 Directors' fees 452 356 362 423 498 452 498 Due from bank service charges 281 271 302 282 276 281 276 FDIC and state assessment 3,387 3,216 3,360 5,494 3,318 3,387 3,318 Insurance 999 900 926 905 903 999 903 Legal and accounting 3,641 2,361 1,902 2,617 2,081 3,641 2,081 Other professional fees 1,947 1,736 2,062 2,108 2,236 1,947 2,236 Operating supplies 711 711 673 613 683 711 683 Postage 503 518 522 497 523 503 523 Telephone 436 438 455 444 470 436 470 Other expense 8,703 9,713 9,512 8,788 8,950 8,703 8,950 Total other operating expenses $ 28,090 $ 27,536 $ 27,550 $ 29,415 $ 26,888 $ 28,090 $ 26,888 (1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.





Home BancShares, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Mar. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 Sep. 30, 2024 Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 BALANCE SHEET RATIOS Total loans to total deposits 85.24 % 86.11 % 88.74 % 87.18 % 86.05 % Common equity to assets 17.58 % 17.61 % 17.35 % 16.82 % 16.69 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 12.09 % 11.98 % 11.78 % 11.23 % 11.06 % . LOANS RECEIVABLE Real estate Commercial real estate loans Non-farm/non-residential $ 5,588,681 $ 5,426,780 $ 5,496,536 $ 5,599,925 $ 5,616,965 Construction/land development 2,735,760 2,736,214 2,741,419 2,511,817 2,330,555 Agricultural 335,437 336,993 335,965 345,461 337,618 Residential real estate loans Residential 1-4 family 1,947,872 1,956,489 1,932,352 1,910,143 1,899,974 Multifamily residential 576,089 496,484 482,648 509,091 415,926 Total real estate 11,183,839 10,952,960 10,988,920 10,876,437 10,601,038 Consumer 1,227,745 1,234,361 1,219,197 1,189,386 1,163,228 Commercial and industrial 2,045,036 2,022,775 2,084,667 2,242,072 2,284,775 Agricultural 314,323 367,251 352,963 314,600 278,609 Other 181,173 187,153 178,232 158,962 186,023 Loans receivable $ 14,952,116 $ 14,764,500 $ 14,823,979 $ 14,781,457 $ 14,513,673 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES Balance, beginning of period $ 275,880 $ 312,574 $ 295,856 $ 290,294 $ 288,234 Loans charged off 3,458 53,959 2,001 3,098 3,978 Recoveries of loans previously charged off 7,522 565 519 660 538 Net loans (recovered) charged off (4,064 ) 53,394 1,482 2,438 3,440 Provision for credit losses - loans - 16,700 18,200 8,000 5,500 Balance, end of period $ 279,944 $ 275,880 $ 312,574 $ 295,856 $ 290,294 Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average total loans (0.11 )% 1.44 % 0.04 % 0.07 % 0.10 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.87 % 1.87 % 2.11 % 2.00 % 2.00 % NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Non-performing loans Non-accrual loans $ 86,383 $ 93,853 $ 95,747 $ 78,090 $ 67,055 Loans past due 90 days or more 3,264 5,034 5,356 8,251 12,928 Total non-performing loans 89,647 98,887 101,103 86,341 79,983 Other non-performing assets Foreclosed assets held for sale, net 39,680 43,407 43,040 41,347 30,650 Other non-performing assets 63 63 63 63 63 Total other non-performing assets 39,743 43,470 43,103 41,410 30,713 Total non-performing assets $ 129,390 $ 142,357 $ 144,206 $ 127,751 $ 110,696 Allowance for credit losses for loans to non-performing loans 312.27 % 278.99 % 309.16 % 342.66 % 362.94 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.60 % 0.67 % 0.68 % 0.58 % 0.55 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.56 % 0.63 % 0.63 % 0.56 % 0.48 % (1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.





Home BancShares, Inc. Consolidated Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate ASSETS Earning assets Interest-bearing balances due from banks $ 611,962 $ 6,620 4.39 % $ 643,959 $ 7,585 4.69 % Federal funds sold 5,091 55 4.38 % 6,068 73 4.79 % Investment securities - taxable 3,179,290 27,433 3.50 % 3,291,472 28,943 3.50 % Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE 1,135,783 10,061 3.59 % 1,154,384 9,980 3.44 % Loans receivable - FTE 14,893,912 270,907 7.38 % 14,798,953 278,531 7.49 % Total interest-earning assets 19,826,038 315,076 6.45 % 19,894,836 325,112 6.50 % Non-earning assets 2,722,797 2,670,241 Total assets $ 22,548,835 $ 22,565,077 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Interest-bearing liabilities Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 11,402,688 $ 69,672 2.48 % $ 11,058,959 $ 72,220 2.60 % Time deposits 1,801,503 17,114 3.85 % 1,800,618 18,344 4.05 % Total interest-bearing deposits 13,204,191 86,786 2.67 % 12,859,577 90,564 2.80 % Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 155,861 1,074 2.79 % 174,759 1,346 3.06 % FHLB and other borrowed funds 600,681 5,902 3.98 % 889,880 9,541 4.27 % Subordinated debentures 439,173 4,124 3.81 % 439,319 4,121 3.73 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 14,399,906 97,886 2.76 % 14,363,535 105,572 2.92 % Non-interest bearing liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits 3,980,944 4,024,433 Other liabilities 190,314 226,933 Total liabilities 18,571,164 18,614,901 Shareholders' equity 3,977,671 3,950,176 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 22,548,835 $ 22,565,077 Net interest spread 3.69 % 3.58 % Net interest income and margin - FTE $ 217,190 4.44 % $ 219,540 4.39 %





Home BancShares, Inc. Consolidated Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate ASSETS Earning assets Interest-bearing balances due from banks $ 611,962 $ 6,620 4.39 % $ 801,456 $ 10,528 5.28 % Federal funds sold 5,091 55 4.38 % 5,012 61 4.90 % Investment securities - taxable 3,179,290 27,433 3.50 % 3,473,511 33,229 3.85 % Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE 1,135,783 10,061 3.59 % 1,257,861 8,642 2.76 % Loans receivable - FTE 14,893,912 270,907 7.38 % 14,487,494 265,347 7.37 % Total interest-earning assets 19,826,038 315,076 6.45 % 20,025,334 317,807 6.38 % Non-earning assets 2,722,797 2,657,925 Total assets $ 22,548,835 $ 22,683,259 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Interest-bearing liabilities Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 11,402,688 $ 69,672 2.48 % $ 11,038,910 $ 75,597 2.75 % Time deposits 1,801,503 17,114 3.85 % 1,685,193 16,951 4.05 % Total interest-bearing deposits 13,204,191 86,786 2.67 % 12,724,103 92,548 2.93 % Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 155,861 1,074 2.79 % 172,024 1,404 3.28 % FHLB and other borrowed funds 600,681 5,902 3.98 % 1,301,091 14,276 4.41 % Subordinated debentures 439,173 4,124 3.81 % 439,760 4,097 3.75 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 14,399,906 97,886 2.76 % 14,636,978 112,325 3.09 % Non-interest bearing liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits 3,980,944 4,017,659 Other liabilities 190,314 244,970 Total liabilities 18,571,164 18,899,607 Shareholders' equity 3,977,671 3,783,652 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 22,548,835 $ 22,683,259 Net interest spread 3.69 % 3.29 % Net interest income and margin - FTE $ 217,190 4.44 % $ 205,482 4.13 %





Home BancShares, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Three Months Ended (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) Mar. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 Sep. 30, 2024 Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Mar. 31, 2025 Mar. 31, 2024 EARNINGS, AS ADJUSTED GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $ 115,209 $ 100,564 $ 100,038 $ 101,530 $ 100,109 $ 115,209 $ 100,109 Pre-tax adjustments FDIC special assessment - - - 2,260 - - - BOLI death benefits - (95 ) - - (162 ) - (162 ) Gain on sale of building - - - (2,059 ) - - - Fair value adjustment for marketable securities (442 ) (850 ) (1,392 ) 274 (1,003 ) (442 ) (1,003 ) Special income from equity investment (3,891 ) - - - - (3,891 ) - Total pre-tax adjustments (4,333 ) (945 ) (1,392 ) 475 (1,165 ) (4,333 ) (1,165 ) Tax-effect of adjustments (1,059 ) (208 ) (348 ) 119 (251 ) (1,059 ) (251 ) Deferred tax asset write-down - - - 2,030 - - - Total adjustments after-tax (B) (3,274 ) (737 ) (1,044 ) 2,386 (914 ) (3,274 ) (914 ) Earnings, as adjusted (C) $ 111,935 $ 99,827 $ 98,994 $ 103,916 $ 99,195 $ 111,935 $ 99,195 Average diluted shares outstanding (D) 198,852 198,973 199,461 200,465 201,390 198,852 201,390 GAAP diluted earnings per share: (A/D) $ 0.58 $ 0.51 $ 0.50 $ 0.51 $ 0.50 $ 0.58 $ 0.50 Adjustments after-tax: (B/D) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) 0.00 0.01 (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted: (C/D) $ 0.56 $ 0.50 $ 0.50 $ 0.52 $ 0.49 $ 0.56 $ 0.49 ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS Return on average assets: (A/E) 2.07 % 1.77 % 1.74 % 1.79 % 1.78 % 2.07 % 1.78 % Return on average assets, as adjusted: (ROA, as adjusted) ((A+D)/E) 2.01 % 1.76 % 1.72 % 1.83 % 1.76 % 2.01 % 1.76 % Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization: ((A+C)/(E-F)) 2.24 % 1.92 % 1.88 % 1.94 % 1.93 % 2.24 % 1.93 % Return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization: ((A+C+D)/(E-F)) 2.18 % 1.91 % 1.86 % 1.98 % 1.91 % 2.18 % 1.91 % GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $ 115,209 $ 100,564 $ 100,038 $ 101,530 $ 100,109 $ 115,209 $ 100,109 Amortization of intangibles (B) 2,047 2,068 2,095 2,140 2,140 2,047 2,140 Amortization of intangibles after-tax (C) 1,547 1,563 1,572 1,605 1,605 1,547 1,605 Adjustments after-tax (D) (3,274 ) (737 ) (1,044 ) 2,386 (914 ) (3,274 ) (914 ) Average assets (E) 22,548,835 22,565,077 22,893,784 22,875,949 22,683,259 22,548,835 22,683,259 Average goodwill & core deposit intangible (F) 1,437,515 1,439,566 1,441,654 1,443,778 1,445,902 1,437,515 1,445,902





Home BancShares, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) Mar. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 Sep. 30, 2024 Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Mar. 31, 2025 Mar. 31, 2024 ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY Return on average common equity: (A/D) 11.75 % 10.13 % 10.23 % 10.73 % 10.64 % 11.75 % 10.64 % Return on average common equity, as adjusted: (ROE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/D) 11.41 % 10.05 % 10.12 % 10.98 % 10.54 % 11.41 % 10.54 % Return on average tangible common equity: (A/(D-E)) 18.39 % 15.94 % 16.26 % 17.29 % 17.22 % 18.39 % 17.22 % Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted: (ROTCE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/(D-E)) 17.87 % 15.82 % 16.09 % 17.69 % 17.07 % 17.87 % 17.07 % Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization: (B/(D-E)) 18.64 % 16.18 % 16.51 % 17.56 % 17.50 % 18.64 % 17.50 % Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization: ((B+C)/(D-E)) 18.12 % 16.07 % 16.34 % 17.97 % 17.34 % 18.12 % 17.34 % GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $ 115,209 $ 100,564 $ 100,038 $ 101,530 $ 100,109 $ 115,209 $ 100,109 Earnings excluding intangible amortization (B) 116,756 102,127 101,610 103,135 101,714 116,756 101,714 Adjustments after-tax (C) (3,274 ) (737 ) (1,044 ) 2,386 (914 ) (3,274 ) (914 ) Average common equity (D) 3,977,671 3,950,176 3,889,712 3,805,800 3,783,652 3,977,671 3,783,652 Average goodwill & core deposits intangible (E) 1,437,515 1,439,566 1,441,654 1,443,778 1,445,902 1,437,515 1,445,902 EFFICIENCY RATIO & P5NR Efficiency ratio: ((D-G)/(B+C+E)) 42.22 % 42.24 % 41.42 % 43.17 % 44.22 % 42.22 % 44.22 % Efficiency ratio, as adjusted: ((D-G-I)/(B+C+E-H)) 42.84 % 42.00 % 41.66 % 42.59 % 44.43 % 42.84 % 44.43 % Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net) (A/(B+C)) 56.58 % 50.11 % 50.03 % 52.40 % 52.92 % 56.58 % 52.92 % Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) ((A+F)/(B+C)) 54.91 % 49.74 % 49.49 % 52.59 % 52.45 % 54.91 % 52.45 % Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (B+C-D) $ 147,154 $ 146,154 $ 147,954 $ 141,411 $ 134,893 $ 147,154 $ 134,893 Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income, as adjusted (B+C-D+F) $ 142,821 $ 145,209 $ 146,562 $ 141,886 $ 133,728 $ 142,821 $ 133,728 P5NR (Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) PPNR to total revenue (net)) (B+C-D)/(B+C) 56.58 % 56.57 % 57.35 % 55.54 % 54.75 % 56.58 % 54.75 % P5NR, as adjusted (B+C-D+F)/(B+C) 54.91 % 56.20 % 56.81 % 55.73 % 54.28 % 54.91 % 54.28 % Pre-tax net income (A) $ 147,154 $ 129,454 $ 129,084 $ 133,411 $ 130,393 $ 147,154 $ 130,393 Net interest income (B) 214,656 217,142 215,220 211,822 204,590 214,656 204,590 Non-interest income (C) 45,426 41,222 42,779 42,774 41,799 45,426 41,799 Non-interest expense (D) 112,928 112,210 110,045 113,185 111,496 112,928 111,496 Fully taxable equivalent adjustment (E) 2,534 2,398 2,616 2,628 892 2,534 892 Total pre-tax adjustments (F) (4,333 ) (945 ) (1,392 ) 475 (1,165 ) (4,333 ) (1,165 ) Amortization of intangibles (G) 2,047 2,068 2,095 2,140 2,140 2,047 2,140 Adjustments: Non-interest income: Fair value adjustment for marketable securities $ 442 $ 850 $ 1,392 $ (274 ) $ 1,003 $ 442 $ 1,003 (Loss) gain on OREO (376 ) (2,423 ) 85 49 17 (376 ) 17 (Loss) gain on branches, equipment and other assets, net (163 ) 26 32 2,052 (8 ) (163 ) (8 ) Special income from equity investment 3,891 - - - - 3,891 - BOLI death benefits - 95 - - 162 - 162 Total non-interest income adjustments (H) $ 3,794 $ (1,452 ) $ 1,509 $ 1,827 $ 1,174 $ 3,794 $ 1,174 Non-interest expense: FDIC special assessment - - - 2,260 - - - Total non-interest expense adjustments (I) $ - $ - $ - $ 2,260 $ - $ - $ -





Home BancShares, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Mar. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 Sep. 30, 2024 Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE Book value per common share: (A/B) $ 20.40 $ 19.92 $ 19.91 $ 19.30 $ 18.98 Tangible book value per common share: ((A-C-D)/B) 13.15 12.68 12.67 12.08 11.79 Total stockholders' equity (A) $ 4,042,555 $ 3,961,025 $ 3,959,789 $ 3,855,503 $ 3,811,401 End of period common shares outstanding (B) 198,206 198,882 198,879 199,746 200,797 Goodwill (C) 1,398,253 1,398,253 1,398,253 1,398,253 1,398,253 Core deposit and other intangibles (D) 38,280 40,327 42,395 44,490 46,630 TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS Equity to assets: (B/A) 17.58 % 17.61 % 17.35 % 16.82 % 16.69 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets: ((B-C-D)/(A-C-D)) 12.09 % 11.98 % 11.78 % 11.23 % 11.06 % Total assets (A) $ 22,992,203 $ 22,490,748 $ 22,823,117 $ 22,919,905 $ 22,835,721 Total stockholders' equity (B) 4,042,555 3,961,025 3,959,789 3,855,503 3,811,401 Goodwill (C) 1,398,253 1,398,253 1,398,253 1,398,253 1,398,253 Core deposit and other intangibles (D) 38,280 40,327 42,395 44,490 46,630