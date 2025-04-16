MENAFN - EIN Presswire) DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CODE OF BOUNTY: Wealth Creation for Athletes and Artists by Elvis Swifty shares a new business story. It combines financial advice with a captivating tale set in a futuristic Dallas. This book takes inspiration from George S. Clason's the Richest Man in Babylon. It provides new insights into achieving financial freedom, covers starting a business, and shows how technology can change everything.CODE OF BOUNTY centers on the Guiding Light Mantras, which are key principles that help readers find success. The book's core idea comes from actor Steven Tobolowsky, who said,“Don't forsake your dreams, and they won't forsake you.” This theme runs through the novel. Characters move through a fast world of AI, virtual reality, and new money-making methods.CODE OF BOUNTY blends business strategy with futuristic storytelling. It follows Steve Yabbs, a tech visionary. He created Max, an AI avatar that aims to change fitness and entrepreneurship. The story examines how artificial intelligence, business, and human ambition connect. It's a gripping novel and a helpful guide for readers who want to achieve financial success.The book is more than a futuristic adventure. It also teaches artists, athletes, and entrepreneurs. They can learn about building wealth with technology and innovation. Elvis Swifty's approach shakes up old financial advice. He blends new digital tools with classic success principles.ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Elvis Swifty is a creative storyteller and entrepreneur. He mixes financial insights with futuristic fiction uniquely. He goes by the pen name Elvis Swifty. He graduated from St. Mark's in Dallas, Texas, and Stanford University. His journey blends technology, business, and entertainment. This mix makes him a lively voice in today's storytelling.Swifty's story is shaped by his past. He saw his high school crush, Coco Oprahprada, become an Academy Award-winning Best Actor. Now, he plays a vital role in her career. He used his skills to acquire and thrive. Also, he leads BeTells Creative Reality TV Agency, making it the most valuable company in the world. His work in CODE OF BOUNTY shows his love for innovation, AI, and financial freedom. This debut novel is a must-read for anyone wanting to blend success with the digital world.Code Of Bounty: Wealth Creation for Athletes and Artists by Elvis Swifty is available on his official website and Amazon. Follow him on social media for updates on his work.Amazon link:

