Akelos Receives Australian Patent Allowance On Lead Compound, AKE-1018

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Akelos Receives Australian Patent Allowance on Lead Compound, AKE-1018Patent Covers Inventions Licensed from Weill Cornell MedicineAKE-1018 Under Development for Treatment of Chronic Neuropathic PainAkelos Inc., a biotechnology company currently developing and commercializing a novel non-opioid anti-hyperalgesic drug to treat chronic and neuropathic pain, announces that IP Australia (Australia's patent office) has allowed a patent application (“Substituted Alkyphenols as HCN1 Antagonists”,No. 2019294819), with claims covering a number of compounds, including lead compound, AKE-1018, and its use to treat pain.The patent application covers inventions made at Weill Cornell Medicine by Peter Goldstein, MD, Professor of Anesthesiology, and his group. It follows the issuance of US Patents No. 11,684,590, issued June 27, 2023, and No. 12,274,679, issued April 15, 2024, and the issuance of equivalent patents in Japan and China.. Patent applications are pending in the US, Europe and Canada.. Akelos expects to announce further issuances in the future.“This Australian patent allowance, which extends our protection beyond the US, Japan and China, is an important milestone for Akelos as we develop AKE-1018, a non-opioid analgesic, for the treatment of peripheral neuropathic pain,” said Akelos Founder Steven Fox, DDS.“It enables us to continue the development of our lead compound, as well as next-generation compounds.”“Adding Australia to our growing list of countries in which we have been granted patent allowance is a great achievement for our teams at Weill Cornell Medicine and Akelos, said Dr. Goldstein, Akelos scientific co-founder and member of its Scientific Advisory Board who holds a financial interest in Akelos Inc.“As leaders in the field of neuropathic pain, we rely on such protection as we continue our quest to develop non-addictive treatments for neuropathic pain and other conditions.Akelos holds the exclusive worldwide license to Cornell's IP claiming the lead compound, BP4L-18:1:1, being developed as AKE-1018.About Akelos Inc.Akelos Inc. is a biopharmaceutical clinical company focused on the translation of innovative science into treatment. The company currently is developing novel non- narcotic drugs for the treatment of neuropathic pain. The goal of Akelos is to address some of today's most pressing areas of unmet needs.# # #CONTACT:Akelos Inc.Dr. Steven Fox, CEO 212-953-1544...Forward-Looking StatementThis press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to certain factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, outcomes of events, timing and performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.These statements include, among others, those related to: the results of research and development activities, uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing, the cost, timing and outcome of the regulatory development and approval process, our budgets, expenditures and financing plans, our need for substantial additional funds, patent and intellectual property matters, our dependence on third parties, including contract research and contract clinical trial organizations, and market opportunity and competition.The information contained in this press release is believed to be current as of the date of original issue. Akelos, Inc. expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

